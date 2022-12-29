Dortmund Hire Armin Reutershahn as Assistant Coach

Borussia Dortmund have hired Armin Reutershahn as assistant coach, in a move to replace the recently-retired Peter Hermann, who left the club due to medical reasons earlier this month.

Much like Peter Hermann, Reutershahn is a well-established coaching veteran in the Bundesliga. At 62 years of age, he has spent over 30 years coaching in Germany. He has spent two five-year tours as an assistant coach with Eintracht Frankfurt, and has also spent time with FC Nürnberg, VfB Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, and most recently, Borussia Mönchengladbach. He has worked with multiple well-known coaches including Dieter Hecking, Adi Hütter, Julian Nagelsmann, and Niko Kovac. Hopefully he can leverage the vast footballing knowledge he has acquired over the last 30 years and become a valuable part of Borussia Dortmund’s coaching staff.

Reutershan will join the squad on January 3rd, and will work to get acquainted with Edin Terzic, Sebastian Geppert, and the rest of the coaching staff before BVB’s season resumes on January 22nd.