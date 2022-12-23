Accusations Swirl Amidst Youssoufa Moukoko’s Contract Negotiations

With Youssoufa Moukoko’s contract with Borussia Dortmund winding down, the question of his future in black and yellow looms large. While Moukoko is one of the most promising young players in the world and reportedly loves living in Dortmund, he and his agent are locked in a stalemate with the BVB front office regarding the terms and salary of his next contract. As other clubs stand by to line up with offers of their own, the window for Borussia Dortmund to make a decision is winding smaller and smaller.

Earlier this week, BILD reported that Youssoufa Moukoko’s agent had turned down an offer of €6 million from Borussia Dortmund. Not only does this appear to not be true, but Moukoko’s representatives were so perturbed that they encouraged him to post a message directly to the fans on his instagram, essentially shooting down BILD’s allegations.

If it’s true, as Sky reported in the link above, that clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool are all interested in Moukoko, then BVB might have to offer Moukoko a significant raise somewhere in the realm of €6 million. While this might seem like a no-brainer given Moukoko’s potential, it’s not entirely without risk. His G/90 numbers are excellent, but he doesn’t yet have the raw goal totals that would normally merit such a salary.

In the end, though, it would probably be worth the money. If Dortmund don’t pay Moukoko, they will then have to find another striker. That player will have a salary too, and even a modest transfer fee would cost more than the club would save just by paying Moukoko. If the club truly believes that he is going to be one of the best strikers in the world one day, then it would be wise to pay him commensurately.