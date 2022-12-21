Sébastien Haller to Resume Training in January After Successful Second Surgery

With the new year comes good news! Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller has successfully underwent a second surgery to treat his testicular cancer, and is now scheduled to return to training for BVB in January.

Sebastien Haller could return to training in January, reports in Germany say.



The Borussia Dortmund striker was operated twice after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. pic.twitter.com/2B9plv0zCT — DW Sports (@dw_sports) December 20, 2022

Obviously, a return to training is much different than a return to the pitch. Haller has probably lost quite a bit of muscle mass and cardiovascular fitness during his battle with cancer, which will take a long time to gain back. I won’t speculate when Haller will actually be able to return to the pitch in matches for Dortmund, but it is probably a long way off.

The good news is that if it’s true that Haller’s surgeries and chemotherapy are done, then the worst of the treatment is behind him, and he can start to get back into the mindset of thinking about football instead of a genuine threat to his life. Hopefully his recovery and rehabilitation are as successful as his cancer treatment, and he’s able to return to the pitch to a massive ovation at the Westfalenstadion.