Borussia Dortmund Assistant Coach Peter Hermann Leaving the Club Due to Health Reasons

Borussia Dortmund Assistant Coach Peter Hermann is stepping down from his role as Assistant Coach for health reasons, the club announced on their website on Wednesday:

ℹ️ Co-Trainer Peter #Hermann (70) wird Borussia Dortmund aufgrund von gesundheitlichen Problemen mit sofortiger Wirkung verlassen und seine lange, erfolgreiche Karriere beenden.



Gute Besserung, Peter!



Weitere Infos:

➡️ https://t.co/iTUT7LfKN1 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 7, 2022

Hermann joined BVB this summer, following a long career as an assistant coach with Bayer Leverkusen and a stint with Bayern Munich under Jupp Heynckes. On the training ground, Hermann was a complimentary presence to the much younger Edin Terzic, being someone with decades of experience coaching in the Bundesliga.

Sebastian Kehl released the following statement, pulled from the link above:

Peter has asked us for his release for health reasons. It goes without saying that we have complied with his wish. Last summer we were incredibly happy that Peter decided to spend another year in professional football and for BVB, even though his personal life plans didn’t include it at the time. In him we are not only losing an experienced, technically excellent coach, but also a great person.

BVB manager Edin Terzic also expressed his best wishes to Hermann, saying that he had been a great friend and supporter of Terzic.

Borussia Dortmund will seek candidates for the assistant coach position and make a decision in the coming weeks.