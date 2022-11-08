The Daily Bee: Moukoko Talks Up BVB and Raises Hope of a Contract Extension

Happy Tuesday, Fear the Wall.

Dortmund fans will be eager to hear the news coming from star striker Youssoufa Moukoko, as he finally opened up a teensy bit about his likelihood of signing an extended deal with the club.

Youssufa Moukoko on his contract expiring in June 2023: “I’ve been here at Borussia Dortmund for 7 years, I feel at home here”, tells @Sport1. ⚫️ #BVB



“I know this club very well and the manager Terzic trusts me”. pic.twitter.com/exChMqD3q6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 5, 2022

The return of Edin Terzic has certainly been instrumental in swaying Moukoko back toward a contract extension, after being left out in the cold by Marco Rose. Certainly, the young striker has proven his value to the club as a long-term asset, and his willingness to comment on his love and trust for the club is a positive indication of his willingness to stick around for a while. It seems likely that more information about Moukoko’s plans will arrive either after his 18th birthday (November 20th) or after the World Cup. Ideally, his future will be settled so he can focus fully on bringing home silverware.

Marco Reus made a second attempt at returning to action this weekend, and seemingly once again rushed his reintegration into the side. Reus is out of the squad against Wolfsburg, and his chances of heading to Qatar for the World Cup look increasingly bleak. It would be heartbreaking to see the skipper miss out with an injury as he did in 2014.

It seems that Dortmund may be lining up a long-term replacement for the aging skipper, as Daichi Kamada was linked with the club earlier yesterday.

Daichi Kamada is at the top of Borussia Dortmund's list. His contract expires in the summer of 2023.



( ) | @berger_pj - 'Die Dortmund-Woche' | @SPORT1 #BVB pic.twitter.com/8rIgf2Ql2Z — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) November 7, 2022

The Japanese playmaker has been tearing it up for Frankurt since last season and notched his ninth goal of the season against BVB last weekend. The prolific attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season, and Dortmund would be wise to sign him to a pre-agreement in January. Dortmund would be a logical next step for the playmaker, but the lure of Premier League interest may swing his attention abroad.

