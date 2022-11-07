Looking Around the League: Leverkusen Thrash Union Berlin After a Clinical Second Half Display

Borussia Dortmund finished their last home match of the year with a convincing 3-0 win against their neighbors from Bochum, and they currently sit 4th in the table - three points behind league leaders, Bayern Munich.
There weren’t many upsets on this particular matchday, other than one massive one. This was Union Berlin’s 5-0 loss against Bayer Leverkusen. Die Werkself produced 5 goals in the second half of the game, which means that they’ve now scored 36% of all the goals scored against Union Berlin this season.
Results
Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 VfB Stuttgart
Mainz 05 0-3 Wolfsburg
Hoffenheim 1-3 Energy Drink
Augsburg 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich
Boruissia Dortmund 3-0 VfL Bochum
Werder Bremen 2-1 Schalke 04
Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 Union Berlin
Freiburg 2-0 FC Köln
Standings
Schalke are in Big Trouble, While RB Leipzig Continue Their Rise
Our rivals from Gelsenkirchen are looking more and more like a team who will spend next year in the 2. Bundesliga. Actually, the two bottom teams from the Ruhr district are both looking troublesome, as they both have trouble scoring goals and while their defenses are leaking.
Freiburg has had a consistent run of games, and they claimed another victory against FC Köln on Sunday. Christian Streich’s side should certainly be taken seriously, and the underlying numbers suggest, that Freiburg have been doing very good and actually deserve their current spot in the table.
Marco Rose’s RB Leipzig team claimed a 1-3 victory against Hoffenheim, who have quietly been having a good season so far. Christopher Nkunku once again lead the line for Die Bullen, and Leipzig are slowly finding their way back to the part of the table where they honestly belong.
Give Me Your Thoughts!
- Should Schalke and Bochum already be considered relegated?
- Will Leipzig finish above BVB this season?
- Will Leverkusen claim a european spot?
