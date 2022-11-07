Looking Around the League: Leverkusen Thrash Union Berlin After a Clinical Second Half Display

Borussia Dortmund finished their last home match of the year with a convincing 3-0 win against their neighbors from Bochum, and they currently sit 4th in the table - three points behind league leaders, Bayern Munich.

There weren’t many upsets on this particular matchday, other than one massive one. This was Union Berlin’s 5-0 loss against Bayer Leverkusen. Die Werkself produced 5 goals in the second half of the game, which means that they’ve now scored 36% of all the goals scored against Union Berlin this season.

Results

Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 VfB Stuttgart

Mainz 05 0-3 Wolfsburg

Hoffenheim 1-3 Energy Drink

Augsburg 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich

Boruissia Dortmund 3-0 VfL Bochum

Werder Bremen 2-1 Schalke 04

Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 Union Berlin

Freiburg 2-0 FC Köln

Standings

Schalke are in Big Trouble, While RB Leipzig Continue Their Rise

Our rivals from Gelsenkirchen are looking more and more like a team who will spend next year in the 2. Bundesliga. Actually, the two bottom teams from the Ruhr district are both looking troublesome, as they both have trouble scoring goals and while their defenses are leaking.

Freiburg has had a consistent run of games, and they claimed another victory against FC Köln on Sunday. Christian Streich’s side should certainly be taken seriously, and the underlying numbers suggest, that Freiburg have been doing very good and actually deserve their current spot in the table.

Marco Rose’s RB Leipzig team claimed a 1-3 victory against Hoffenheim, who have quietly been having a good season so far. Christopher Nkunku once again lead the line for Die Bullen, and Leipzig are slowly finding their way back to the part of the table where they honestly belong.

