MOTM Poll: Youssoufa Moukoko Scores Two Brilliant Goals to Lead BVB to a Successful Derby Win

Borussia Dortmund had its final home game of 2022 and put up a winning display for the fans. The match ultimately lacked energy, but today there were some brilliant individual moments. Youssoufa Moukoko scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season, making him Dortmund's leading scorer in the league. As a collective, the black and yellows did not have much to do after going up to an early 2-0 scoreline after twelve minutes. As a whole, there were not many eye-catching individual displays on the pitch today aside from Mouki. But along with him there certainly are some decent candidates for MOTM.

Youssoufa Moukoko

The most obvious candidate for MOTM is certainly the 17-year-old, who put on yet another monumental display in front of goal. He capped his night off with two incredibly well-taken goals, scoring an absolute belter within the opening ten minutes. Moukoko then followed up his first strike with a glorious dink from forty yards out to beat the Bochum keeper who was out of position. Aside from the goals, Mouki was definitely the most dangerous player going forward and arguably should have scored a third in the second half to complete his hat trick. Furthermore, Mouki is once again proving his case on why he should be the number nine going forward for BVB and showing us that age is just a number. He has also made a massive case for why he should be included in the Germany squad in Qatar, as Timo Werner, unfortunately, has to miss out on the tournament due to a recent injury.

Gio Reyna

The other teenager on the scoresheet today was Gio Reyna, who provided the black and yellows a cool and well-taken penalty for a 2-0 scoreline early in the first half. Gio wasn’t as influential as we have seen him in the past but that doesn't nullify the calmness he played with on the pitch. I would say aside from Mouki he was the most impactful player going forward. Gio was getting in high and wide positions and was the most dangerous-looking player on quick transitions going forward. Gio, in my opinion, is going to play a massive role going forward in this side and as well for the US Men's National Team in Qatar.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico was the best defender for me today in the back and was as calm as ever when on the ball. It certainly wasn’t his greatest performance in black and yellow but it was consistent. His form has picked up as of late, and I continue to see him as a vital part of Dortmund’s success going forward. This season he has been the best signing for Dortmund so far. The sky is the limit for Nico as he continues to gain more experience in front of the yellow wall. However, the jury is still out on whether or not he should start for Germany at the World Cup but I certainly think Hansi Flick will be looking to utilize him in Qatar at some point.