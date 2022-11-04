 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Bee: The Jude Bellingham to [Insert Team] Rumors are Starting

Buckle up, it’s going to get annoying.

Jude Bellingham is one of the best midfielders in Europe already, and only at the tender age of 19, he still has room to improve. Unfortunately, as a young star for Borussia Dortmund, who also happens to be English, there are bound to be clubs queuing up with open checkbooks to try to bring him over.

I’m honestly amazed that the rumors haven’t been buzzing for months already, but they’re starting to pick up noticeably now. Given BVB’s reported asking price for Bellingham, usually north of €100 million, there are really only a few clubs that could possibly pursue him. These include all the classics including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

I really don’t think we’ll cover every single update at FTW too much, just because it will get so goddamn annoying as the procession of usual transfer rumor grifters begin to circle like buzzards.

The Links

  • BVB’s advancement to the knockout stage earned the recognition of a club legend, who I’m convinced would still be a serviceable right back in the squad:
  • Footy Scran Friday™: Something called a “Dirty Dawg” at Hull City. I can’t tell for sure what’s buried underneath that mountain of melted cheese and jalapeños, but I’m going to assume it’s a chili dog. No matter what it is, it definitely looks dirty.
  • Bundesliga teams continue to excel in Europe, with both SC Freiburg and Union Berlin advancing to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

The Daily Buzz

With the world cup approaching, do you guys have any plans for how you’re going to watch the games?

