The Daily Bee: The Jude Bellingham to [Insert Team] Rumors are Starting

Jude Bellingham is one of the best midfielders in Europe already, and only at the tender age of 19, he still has room to improve. Unfortunately, as a young star for Borussia Dortmund, who also happens to be English, there are bound to be clubs queuing up with open checkbooks to try to bring him over.

I’m honestly amazed that the rumors haven’t been buzzing for months already, but they’re starting to pick up noticeably now. Given BVB’s reported asking price for Bellingham, usually north of €100 million, there are really only a few clubs that could possibly pursue him. These include all the classics including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

I really don’t think we’ll cover every single update at FTW too much, just because it will get so goddamn annoying as the procession of usual transfer rumor grifters begin to circle like buzzards.

Jude Bellingham has already scored 8 goals this season — including four in Champions League. ⚫️⭐️ #BVB



…it’s just October, he’s supposed to be a midfielder and he’s still 19.



Jude will probably become the most expensive midfielder ever. pic.twitter.com/9P8TXGaVgc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 22, 2022

The Links

BVB’s advancement to the knockout stage earned the recognition of a club legend, who I’m convinced would still be a serviceable right back in the squad:

Congratulations @BVB . Promotion to the knockout stage won! Good job. pic.twitter.com/QAIUQkBUFm — Łukasz Piszczek (@piszczek_lp26) November 3, 2022

Footy Scran Friday™: Something called a “Dirty Dawg” at Hull City. I can’t tell for sure what’s buried underneath that mountain of melted cheese and jalapeños, but I’m going to assume it’s a chili dog. No matter what it is, it definitely looks dirty.

Bundesliga teams continue to excel in Europe, with both SC Freiburg and Union Berlin advancing to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

The Daily Buzz

With the world cup approaching, do you guys have any plans for how you’re going to watch the games?