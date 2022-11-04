Match Ratings: Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League Group Stage Rolls to a Stop in Copenhagen

For a game that had absolutely nothing riding on it, we got a reasonably solid 90 minutes of football in the last of Borussia Dortmund’s group games in the Champions League against Copenhagen. Of course, much of that “entertainment” was the product of Copenhagen coming out looking to give their home fans something to cheer, while BVB seemed more than happy to oblige them.

Here are our ratings from BVB’s final game of the Champions League group stages:

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Paul: 8

It was an excellent first half from Gregor Kobel, though the keeper needing to step up so often is probably a reflection of how the game played out.

Zac: 8

If Gregor maintain his current level, other teams will start to notice. I’m worried.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Paul: 6

Played Brandt into trouble late on, but was saved by Süle.

Zac: 7

Giving Nico a rating bump for maintaining his level under such a high match load. He has been giving it his all.

Mats Hummels

Paul: 5

Found himself out of position for Copenhagen’s goal, though no one did him any favours after that. Came off at half time, though it’s unclear if it was a tactical sub, an injury, or preserving Hummels for the Bochum game at the weekend.

Zac: 5

Thorgan Hazard

Paul: 6

Zac: 7

Harsh, Paul, he scored a goal! It seems Hazard will may have to deputize at left-back a bit longer, with Guerreiro struggling for fitness while Marius Wolf and Tom Rothe are out until the end of the calendar year.

Felix Passlack

Paul: 4

Passlack looked like a liability on defense all game long, and but for one or two flashes, he wasn't good enough on the offensive end to make up for that.

Zac: 4

Yes Paul but he tried. Isn’t that what it’s all about?

Salih Özcan

Paul: 4

Lost his man, Haraldsson, for Copenhagen’s opening goal, seemingly losing concentration when he should have been tracking the run. Once he’d realised the danger, it was too late. Otherwise, I didn’t think he really imposed himself on the game in the way you need your central midfielders to do so.

Zac: 4

Needs a rest.

Emre Can

Paul: 5

Zac: 5

A typically erratic performance.

Gio Reyna

Paul: 5

Made it through a relatively uneventful hour of football. I guess that’s something!

Zac: 6

Took a lot of tough contact but kept on chugging. Good to see him regaining some confidence in his fitness.

Karim Adeyemi

Paul: 6

Zac: 6

I feel like that unlike Malen, Adeyemi is at least making progress. He seems to be settling into his role in offense, and on another day he could have had a goal and an assist in this match.

Donyell Malen

Paul: 4

Appeared to snatch a sure goal clean from Anthony Modeste’s foot, in order to poke it wide. Looked like a world class last-ditch tackle to be honest...

Zac: 3

I think I am at the end of my rope with Malen.

Anthony Modeste

Paul: 5

Zac: 4

Substitutes

Alexander Meyer

Paul: 6

Zac: 6

Glad he got some minutes.

Niklas Süle

Paul: 4

Almost gifted Copenhagen a goal when he switched off after the ball went past him, before misplacing several passes and generally looking a little bit shaky. Not a great cameo off the bench for Süle.

Zac: 5

Youssoufa Moukoko

Paul: 8

Hit the post almost immediately after coming off the bench and, alongside Brandt, Moukoko brought some much needed spark. He had multiple good looks on goal and even created a couple opportunities for his teammates.

Zac: 7

Seeing Moukoko this season truly makes you feel for him last season. Marco Rose rarely ever looked his way, and now that he has consistent minutes, he is flourishing.

Julian Brandt

Paul: 7

Zac: 7

Soumaila Coulibaly

Paul: 6

Zac: 5

Was slow to close down his space on several occasions and was nearly punished late on.

Overall

Paul: 5

I mean, it wasn’t a very good performance, but it was also a heavily rotated team in a game that meant absolutely nothing. That said, I think one of the biggest issues with BVB’s display was the lack of desire from quite a few players. Sure the game didn’t have a lot riding on it, but this was an opportunity for squad players to make a case for themselves as starters, and few, if any, really seemed bothered.

Zac: 5

To Paul’s point, this was the chance for guys like Adeyemi and Malen to throw caution to the wind and really give it their all against an inferior opponent. Not one player even came close to stealing the show, and it does not speak highly of Jude Bellingham’s teammates that they cannot create any sparkle without him around. He is, again, only nineteen.