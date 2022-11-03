The Daily Bee: Four Bundesliga Clubs in to the Champions League Knockout Stages

The Champions League group stage was wrapped up last night, with 16 teams qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament. The 16 teams that made it through are:
Napoli
Liverpool
FC Porto
Club Brugge
Bayern Munich
Inter Milan
Tottenham
Frankfurt
Chelsea
AC Milan
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund
Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain
Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Frankfurt had already confirmed their place in the Round of 16, but RB Leipzig became the fourth German side to qualify for the knockout stages last night, following a 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.
As BVB finished second in their group, they will be drawn against one of the teams that topped theirs. They can’t be drawn against any German side, or anyone from their group, so that means they can’t draw Bayern Munich or Manchester City, which leaves Napoli, FC Porto, Tottenham, Chelsea, Real Madrid, or Benfica.
Obviously if Dortmund want to progress further in the tournament they’d probably like to avoid the likes of Real Madrid, and probably Napoli (who have been on a hell of a run this season), but the reality is that anyone that BVB face at this stage in the Champions League is going to be a tough game. But over two legs, Dortmund have the quality to test anyone, so there’s no lost causes!
The draw will take place on November 7th at 12:00 CET, and the first legs are scheduled to begin from February 14th.
The Links
- Marius Wolf has been diagnosed with “a disorder of the organ of equilibrium” (I think this means an inner-ear infection) and will be out for the rest of the year. In addition, Tom Rothe has suffered a sprain in training and will also be out.
- Timo Werner will miss the World Cup after suffering a ruptured ankle ligament. It’s always sad when someone misses out on the World Cup due to an injury, but this will also be a pretty big blow for Germany, with whom he has been a pretty central figure lately. This potentially increases Youssoufa Moukoko’s chances of making the Germany squad.
- Edin Terzic confirmed that Gregor Kobel and Mats Hummels picked up knocks last night against Copenhagen, but the substitutions were entirely precautionary, so it doesn’t sound like it’s anything to worry about.
The Daily Buzz
