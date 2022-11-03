The Daily Bee: Four Bundesliga Clubs in to the Champions League Knockout Stages

The Champions League group stage was wrapped up last night, with 16 teams qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament. The 16 teams that made it through are:

Napoli

Liverpool

FC Porto

Club Brugge

Bayern Munich

Inter Milan

Tottenham

Frankfurt

Chelsea

AC Milan

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund

Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Frankfurt had already confirmed their place in the Round of 16, but RB Leipzig became the fourth German side to qualify for the knockout stages last night, following a 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

As BVB finished second in their group, they will be drawn against one of the teams that topped theirs. They can’t be drawn against any German side, or anyone from their group, so that means they can’t draw Bayern Munich or Manchester City, which leaves Napoli, FC Porto, Tottenham, Chelsea, Real Madrid, or Benfica.

Obviously if Dortmund want to progress further in the tournament they’d probably like to avoid the likes of Real Madrid, and probably Napoli (who have been on a hell of a run this season), but the reality is that anyone that BVB face at this stage in the Champions League is going to be a tough game. But over two legs, Dortmund have the quality to test anyone, so there’s no lost causes!

The draw will take place on November 7th at 12:00 CET, and the first legs are scheduled to begin from February 14th.

