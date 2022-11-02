Man of the Match Poll: Dortmund Produce an Uninspiring 1-1 Draw in Copenhagen to Conclude the UEFA Champion’s League Group Stage

Borussia Dortmund traveled to Copenhagen today to conclude their Champions League group stage campaign. Win, lose or draw, BVB was going to finish second and advance to the Round of Sixteen. It’s worth noting that Edin Terzic did choose to rest several key players for this match due to the recent fixture congestion ahead of the World Cup, so a drop in performance was to be somewhat expected. Thorgan Hazard opened the scoring in the twenty-third minuted through a Felix Passlack cross. In the forty-first, Icelandic teenager Hákon Arnar Haraldsson leveled the score 1-1, ensuring Copenhagen didn't finish the group stage without scoring a goal. The Dutch side has also remained unbeaten at home in the Champion’s League this season despite their elimination from the competition.

Well, a draw is a draw and though we can debate this match’s importance in terms of UEFA monetary bonuses etc, we’re through to the last sixteen and that’s reason enough to celebrate. So let’s get to it.

Here are our nominations for Man of the Match:

Toto Hazard

Hazard opened the scoring with Dortmund’s only goal this evening. He had a personal xG of 0.07 and his shot took a pair of deflections, but it still found the back of the net. Thorgan was involved in both the attack and defense in this match as he performed in a wingback roll and found relative success in his passing.

Gregor Kobel

When the keeper appears on the Man of the Match poll with this kind of frequency, it feels a bit indicative of a larger problem. Kobel only played the first half of this match but he still had to make six saves. Greg did concede late in the half, but his heroics in goal ensured Copenhagen didn't run away with a substantial first-half lead.

Julian Brandt

To quote Paul, it’s a “bad sign when Brandt’s short and just reasonably good cameo might be a shout.” Brandt came on in the middle of the second half and made an immediate attacking impact. At times, I thought he was one of Dortmund’s only players capable of sprinting and winning the ball in the opponent’s half. Unfortunately none of these improved attacks produced a goal.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Moukoko also subbed into this game in the middle of the second half, and he instantly had a shot, which ricocheted off the post in what would be Dortmund’s best chance of the second half. The young German brought fresh energy and attacking versatility into the last quarter of this match. Like Brandt, it’s unfortunate that none of Moukoko’s contributions led to BVB finding a winning goal.

As it stands, Dortmund’s potential opponents in the Last Sixteen are the following: Napoli, Porto, Tottenham, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Benfica

