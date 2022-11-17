The Daily Bee: Sebastien Haller Undergoes Another Operation to Remove Tumor

Unfortunately, a battle with cancer can have ups and downs. While Borussia Dortmund’s Sebastien Haller underwent an operation and then chemotherapy earlier in the year to treat his testicular cancer, he announced yesterday on Twitter that he has to receive one more operation on his tumor. It’s unclear what the timeline for Haller’s return was prior to the operation, but it’s fair to say that this one has set him back a fair amount of time.

Comme prévu depuis le début, différentes possibilités étaient envisagées suite aux chimio. Je vous annonce que le combat n’est pas terminé pour moi. Je vais devoir subir une opération pour en finir définitivement avec cette tumeur qui m’éloigne des terrains.

Merci à tous pic.twitter.com/sFijTijLXu — Sébastien Haller (@HallerSeb) November 16, 2022

As Paddy noted on Tuesday, BVB might end up pursuing another striker in the Winter transfer window if Haller’s timetable for return was unclear. Given Haller’s announcement, it seems likely that the front office will go down that path.

While the lack of a veteran striker has definitely been a noticeable problem this season, Youssoufa Moukoko has taken a massive and much-needed step forward in his development. While BVB could definitely use an extra man at the striker position, the squad also has other noticeable weaknesses at both full back positions, on the wing, and in central midfield.

The Links

The World Cup hasn’t even started yet, but it’s already going as poorly as everyone thought it would:

“You invited the whole world to come here, why can’t we film? It’s a public place.”



pic.twitter.com/7L2pRtLyOe — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 16, 2022

Speaking of Qatar, here’s a really interesting expose by CNN, who contacted a Nepali migrant worker who worked in construction on a hotel in Qatar that will house visitors to the World Cup. He discussed the working conditions he endured and his deportation from the country when the Qatari police broke up the construction company that employed him. His interview portrays a nuanced reality of the Qatari government’s treatment of workers: while there are laws on the books to protect workers, in reality enforcement is rare and workers are not necessarily for the better because of it.

The full Cristiano Ronaldo/Piers Morgan interview is now available on YouTube. Spoiler alert: it’s long. If you’re interested, Part 1 is here.

The Daily Buzz

What should BVB’s approach be if it pursues a striker in the winter window? Any targets in mind?