The Daily Bee: Cristiano Ronaldo Burns Bridges in Dramatic Piers Morgan Interview (lol)

The World Cup is only days away. As players report to their respective national teams and public squares in Europe prepare for mass beer showers, there’s one particular individual who just couldn’t bring himself to stay out of the news.

Just Lovely People on All Sides

This isn’t really relevant at all to Borussia Dortmund or the World Cup, but it’s objectively funny, and it somehow manages to make BVB look like less of a dumpster fire by comparison.

Piers Morgan essentially has one role in today’s journalistic landscape, which is to give petulant narcissists a platform to air their grievances without receiving any pushback at all. Morgan conducted an absolute bombshell of an interview with Cristiano Ronaldo, in which Ronaldo took every bridge between himself and Manchester United, doused them in gasoline, and lit a match.

The interview is available in bits in pieces on YouTube, and will be released in full later this week. It isn’t all bad; for instance, Ronaldo talks about the legitimately tragic loss of his son. However, he spends most of the time criticizing almost everyone remotely connected to Manchester United, including Wayne Rooney, the Glazers, Gary Neville, Erik Ten Haag, and others, accusing them of “betraying” him and implying that they are trying to force him out.

I really don’t have a dog in this fight, and I don’t know what is or isn’t going on behind the scenes in Manchester, but this really is quite funny. I’m so glad that BVB didn’t sign this guy in the summer, because the last thing the club needs right now is this kind of drama.

