The Daily Bee: Join Our World Cup Bracket Challenge!

Hey everyone! We’re less than a week away from the World Cup which means this may be one of my last Daily Bees for a month or two. Now, now, don’t cry. It’s for the best. So to cap of my last pre-world cup Daily Bee, it’s a World Cup extravaganza!

Fear The Wall’s World Cup Bracket Tournament

We’re back! Four years ago, Fear The Wall did a World Cup Bracket challenge and I placed dead last. This year, I intend to place first! So come on in and prove you’re smarter than all the other commentators on this god-forsaken website by entering a bracket at the link below. Personally, I have chosen Argentina to win it all the final against... Switzerland?

There’s no specific rules for our bracket tournament but please only enter once. There’s no prize, except the wonders of bragging rights, or buy/in so it’s all just for fun. The link is below and let me know in the comments or on twitter @PaddyEMorrison if you are having any trouble joining!

https://play.fifa.com/bracket-predictor/join-league/2B8A58C0

No Dortmund Moves for a While

According to FunkeSport, Borussia Dortmund does not plan to make any roster moves for a little while.

It is unlikely that Borussia Dortmund will be active on the transfer market in the winter. If they did, they would consider strengthening themselves with an attacker if Sébastien Haller were to be out for a longer period of time.



@FunkeSport #BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) November 14, 2022

It looks like the club is going to be reserved this coming winter transfer window. There’s still no timetable on Haller’s return but hopefully we’ll have him starting later this season rather than a new striker. Personally, this news isn’t too surprising considering how much Dortmund have spent in the summer but hopefully the return of injured players, I’m looking at you Dahoud, will kickstart the club’s Ruckrude,

The Links

Dortmund are interested in Cody Drameh from Leeds United. This tweet claims a January transfer so I have a feeling it’s not going to happen. (Fabrizo Romano)

Ecuador, who were the last squad to release their World Cup Roster, have left off Byron Castillo. Castillo was the source of controversy because despite spending his entire life in Ecuador, the Chilean FA claimed he was born in Colombia and thus, ineligible to play for the Ecuadorian national team. Both Chile and Peru pushed for Ecuador’s ban from the tournament but FIFA dismissed these charges. I just feel bad for the guy after he did so well in Ecuador’s historic qualifiers. (The Athletic)’

The Daily Buzz

Are you joining the FTW World Cup Bracket? You should! If you have joined, let me know how confident you are in your picks!