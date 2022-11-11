MOTM Poll: Dortmund Lose Again

Dortmund were terrible. I have nothing else nice to say, and frankly, I don’t want to either. I cannot wait to trade this for Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT, another tactically astute and well-drilled side with a knack for digging in and finding goals when it counts.

Right.

Here are the “MOTM” nominations.

Donyell Malen

He was the only player who played well and deserved a goal.

Julian Brandt

He scored a sick goal.

Gregor Kobel

He didn’t deserve what the defense did to him.

Loser of the Match: Edin Terzic

Two losses lead the head coach into a three-month break. The under-pressure manager will have a lot of time to think about how badly his team performed in the last two matches, especially after his boss called the second of the two a must-win. That’s probably stressful.