The Daily Bee: The FIFA World Cup Approaches

Happy Veterans/Armistice Day! To any veterans who read Fear the Wall, thank you for your service.

The World Cup is around the corner, and I have to admit: I’m excited. As much as I can’t stand the fact that it’s going to be in Qatar, I’m equally excited to watch the USMNT and England do battle. I’m excited to see Brazil try to redeem their poor showing at home eight years ago. I’m going to be in Paris when the French face Australia, when I will hopefully find a bunch of Aussies to party with and watch the match.

At the end of the day, it’s the FIFA World Cup. I discussed with some of our writers how we will cover the World Cup, and what we’ve settled on is that we will probably have multi-match open threads where you can discuss the day-to-day goings-on on the pitch, and that we will probably cover the accomplishments of different BVB players in a bit more detail.

I think this seems to strike a good balance. Let me know if you have any extra thoughts.

I really liked Borussia Mönchengladbach’s statement ahead of the World Cup:

For diversity. For tolerance. For Borussia.



Our statement on the 2022 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/rFNdw3pk6o — Gladbach (@borussia_en) November 10, 2022

Donyell Malen has not been called up to the Dutch National Team for the upcoming tournament. Given his poor form for BVB all season, this really isn’t a surprise.

Sergio Ramos has NOT been called up for Spain.

Footy Scran Friday™: I’m not the most travelled person on earth, but in my opinion the best food in the world is Latin American street food. You can bet your ass that this grilled “meat”, tortillas, and chimichurri in Honduras is one of the best things you’ve ever eaten.

