Looking Around the League: Bayern Munich on Top as Dortmund Slide Down the Table

So the Bundesliga was competitive for about three months. I feel like that’s a pretty good deal, right? We’ve certainly had worse, less competitive seasons. The “Oh my god, Union Berlin might actually do it!” storylines were fun while they lasted, but with a game to go before the World Cup begins, things have settled back to their natural hierarchy in the Bundesliga. The only outlier is that Dortmund are actually doing worse than expected. Fun stuff, very nice.

Results

FC Cologne 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

RB Leipzig 3-1 SC Freiburg

Union Berlin 2-2 Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-2 TSG Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen

Schalke 1-0 Mainz 05

VfB Stuttgart 2-1 Hertha Berlin

VfL Bochum 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Standings

Bayern Munich on Top Again

After they teased us with a brief stretch of poor performances built on xG under-performance and score bunching, Bayern Munich have transformed back into their usual juggernaut, winning every single game they’ve played since Modeste’s last-minute equalizer in Der Klassiker back in October. We’re now back to the usual 4-5 goal difference poundings at the Allianz Arena that we’ve gotten used to over the last few years.

If you want to watch the football equivalent of an 8th-grade boy picking on his 7-year-old little brother, here you go:

RB Leipzig are starting to gain some traction, and have officially passed Dortmund in the table, even after their slow start that saw Domenico Tedesco sacked. Maybe Marco Rose actually did have some inkling of what he was doing?

With this loss, Freiburg are four points out of the title race with Bayern. The other club competing with Bayern, Union Berlin, also dropped points, this time against Augsburg. If you want to see a hilarious self-own by Augsburg, go to the 20-second mark of this video:

Elsewhere, Schalke finally picked up another win (good for them!), and Eintracht Frankfurt continued their strong season with a win over Hoffenheim.

Your Thoughts

Is the title race over, with Bayern Munich four points up on their closest competitors?