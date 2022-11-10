Gio Reyna, Gregor Kobel, and Other BVB Players Earn World Cup Call-ups

There are only 10 days until the World Cup officially begins, hopefully with Ecuador pummeling the snot out of Qatar. As teams whittle their way down to the required 26-man rosters, Borussia Dortmund are being well-represented. Let’s go through the call ups so far.

BVB Call Ups

As was expected, Gio Reyna has been called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team. As one of the best American players in the world, Reyna will play a major role in whatever level of success the USA does or doesn’t have in Qatar. He also has a major track record of suffering injuries with the USMNT, so hopefully he doesn’t hurt himself again.

Facing the USMNT in Group B will be Jude Bellingham and England. Jude’s call up to the Three Lions was announced today by Gareth Southgate. Although Jude will have more competition in England’s midfield, he will surely have an important role to play in the upcoming tournament.

First World Cup for Jude Bellingham! ✅ pic.twitter.com/qcRjvpHizr — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 10, 2022

Meanwhile, amidst a sea of strong Swiss goaltending candidates, Gregor Kobel has managed to ride his strong start to the Bundesliga season to a call-up to the Swiss National Team.

Meanwhile, BVB’s two stalwarts for the Belgian National Team, Thorgan Hazard and Thomas Meunier, have both been called up for the Red Devils:

Finally, as Paul covered in this morning’s Daily Bee, a whole bunch of BVB players were called up to play for the German National Team. While Marco Reus will miss the tournament with an ankle injury, Youssoufa Moukoko, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Karim Adeyemi, and Julian Brandt all made the team, while Mats Hummels was a noticeable absence.

World Cup squad announcements will continue to trickle in over the next week. I expect Raphael Guerreiro to be called up for Portugal in the coming days.

Your Thoughts

Which BVB player will impress the most? Let me know your thoughts.