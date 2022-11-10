Marco Reus to Miss the World Cup With an Ankle Injury

Borussia Dortmund Captain Marco Reus will not play for Germany during the 2022 World Cup. The midfielder suffered an ankle ligament injury in September against Schalke. While his recovery was initially projected to be only a few weeks, a slow recovery and an apparent reaggravation this week has pushed his timetable back to preclude the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

"We were in regular contact with the national coach. The final decision was made yesterday evening. The exchange was excellent, but unfortunately, we didn't have enough time in the end." — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 10, 2022

If there’s one player whose career has been scarred by injuries more than any other, it’s Marco Reus. Not only has Reus missed hundreds of club matches over the course of his career, but he also had to watch his teammates win the World Cup in 2014 from home, missed the 2016 EUROs, and his body was such a wreck after constant injuries last year that he chose to sit out last year’s EUROs too.

This is devastating for everyone involved. Germany loses out on one of its best, most experienced players, while Marco Reus misses yet another international tournament. Hopefully Marco takes the time to recover, while Germany goes on to succeed without him.