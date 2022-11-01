The Daily Bee: The Rumor Mill Begins to Churn

Good morning, everyone. And Happy Tuesday.

Hopefully, you all had a spooky and fun-filled Halloween. Washington D.C. provided a rainy and unpleasant evening for the adventurous trick-or-treater, but some brave souls were still found making their way through the city on a school night.

In Dortmund, some not-so-spooky transfer updates were published; really mundane ones actually. According to WAZ, Via FunkeSport, Felix Passlack is reportedly ready to part ways with the Black and Yellows after an illustrious (?) career with the team. At 24 years of age, Passlack still has time on his side. Though his tenure at Dortmund has felt career-long, the German still has plenty of time to make a name for himself as a starter in a lower-caliber side.

Passlack has always been a committed member of Dortmund’s core when he has been in the team, and though the board is right to part with the academy product, his presence in the locker room as a Dortmund boy will certainly be missed.

Additionally, Florian Plettenberg has reported that Ansgar Knauff is expected to return to BVB after the expiration of his loan term in Frankfurt. Edin Terzic is a fan of the youngster, having helped him break into the starting lineup back in 2020. With the outgoing Felix Passlack, there will be an opening in the right-midfield/right-wing-back area for one academy product to replace another.

The Links

Lionel Messi is being tipped for a summer move to the MLS, with Inter Miami courting his services. It feels unlikely that the Argentine would leave PSG, seemingly back at the peak of his powers, but who knows?

Stefan Bienkowski wrote about the similarities between Klopp’s last season at Dortmund and his current season at Liverpool here. Could Kloppo be on his way out at LFC as well?

The Daily Buzz

Who deserves a chance in the first team against Copenhagen on Wednesday? Who is in the biggest need of rest?