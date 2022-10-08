MOTM Poll: Borussia Dortmund Mount a Late Comeback to Secure an Historic Draw

I’m trembling. Is anyone else trembling?

Saturday evening saw the newest edition of “Der Klassiker” between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, a match that the media always hypes up despite Bayern’s overwhelming dominance. Going into this match, Bayern had felled Dortmund in their eight previous meetings. The first half began and Dortmund’s defense was promising but Bayern’s Leon Goretzka managed an opener in what I think was Bayern’s only shot of the half. The second half began and in less than ten minutes, Leroy Sané’s strike made it 0-2. This was a story that I’ve read time and time again... until it wasn't.

At 0-2 down, with fourteen minutes left to play, Eden Terzic’s men hadn’t given up their belief. In the 74th minute, Anthony Modeste found the young Youssoufa Moukoko, who fired Dortmund to 1-2. As the game was drawing to a close, Bayern’s Kingsley Coman recklessly held onto Karim Adeyemi bringing play to a stop. The Frenchman saw his second yellow card of the night and was sent off, so Bayern were with just ten men for the remainder of stoppage time. Dortmund pressed high in an attempt to overwhelm Bayern’s defense; even keeper Alexander Meyer was in the box. Defender Nico Schlotterbeck perfectly cradled a cross that came into the box from Karim Adeyemi, before chipping it to Modeste, who headed it home in the final play of the game.

I’ve never been so happy to draw before. So without further ado, your FTW Man of the Match nominations:

Youssoufa Moukoko

Moukoko showed again why he’s become the team’s first-choice striker. His pace and versatility moving forward allows Dortmund a more free-flowing attack. Against a team like Bayern, Moukoko’s speed was really able to shine. His goal sparked Dortmund’s comeback and after watching the goal a couple dozen times, I think it was a more difficult shot than he made it look. I expect more to come from the young German.

Karim Adeyemi

When Adeyemi came on, Dortmund’s attack changed. The German was a constant playmaking threat, drawing fouls and out-maneuvering Bayern’s defenders on the wing. Adeyemi has looked dangerous recently with his ability to dribble the ball and find space. His vision tonight was superb as he recovered the ball several times, igniting fresh Dortmund attacks.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico has received some criticism for his recent performances, but tonight he reminded us why he’s so important to the squad. Schlotti had a high success rate in his passing, made a half-dozen clearances and his ball-control was vital in securing a draw. The way that Schlotterbeck received Adeyemi’s pass and kept it in play inside of Bayern’s box can only be described as World-Class. The subsequent chip to Modeste was icing on the cake.

Anthony Modeste

Who else has been on the back of criticism? Anthony Modeste. What I appreciate about Tony is his work rate. Today he was unselfish with his assist to Moukoko, and embraced his position from the bench. He brought a much-needed attacking energy into the mix, and though he did miss a big chance in front of goal, he also headed one home in the dying embers of the game. This will be one to remember.

33% Youssoufa Moukoko (31 votes)

9% Karim Adeyemi (9 votes)

25% Nico Schlotterbeck (24 votes)

31% Anthony Modeste (29 votes)
93 votes total

