The Daily Bee: A Successful Week for the Bundesliga in the Champions League Group Stages

I’ve noticed a relatively common tendency among (some) fans of Bundesliga clubs, to obsess over the performance of the league’s European representatives each season. It appears to be driven by a sense of inferiority, because the discussion comes up, more often than not, when Bundesliga sides haven’t done so well in Europe.

So in the interest of balance, I thought it would be good to highlight the good week that the Bundesliga has had in the Champions League. The BuLi put up an aggregate score of 12-4 against their opponents in this week’s group stage fixtures. Maybe there should be some sort of league championship for the best league’s performances in the Champions League, that works on a points-based system, like the Constructors’ Championship in the F1? Anyway, but for Bayer Leverkusen losing 2-0 to Porto and subsequently sacking Gerardo Seoane, the Bundesliga had a lot of success in the Champions League this week. Lovely stuff.

Here’s a roundup of the results from matchday three in the Champions League group stages:

Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzeň

Marseille 4-1 Sporting Lisbon

Porto 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge 2-0 Atlético Madrid

Ajax 1-6 Napoli

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham

Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona

Liverpool 2-0 Rangers

RB Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

RB Leipzig 2-1 Celtic

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan

Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Sevilla 1-4 Borussia Dortmund

Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Man City 5-0 FC Copenhagen

All of the Bundesliga’s representatives are still in with a pretty good shot at qualifying for the knockout stages, though some are in a stronger position than others. Bayern Munich are as good as through, likely topping their group as well, while Borussia Dortmund are in a reasonably commanding spot, sitting five points clear of Sevilla in third place. RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, and Eintracht Frankurt all find themselves in third place, but with a qualifying spot not out of reach. Leverkusen are level on points with Porto in second place, but behind on goal difference, and Frankfurt are in the same position behind Spurs. Leipzig are the club with the most to do if they are going to make it to the next stage, but they’re only a point behind Shakhtar Donetsk, so they’ve got a chance.

