Post-Match Reactions: Dortmund Crush Sevilla, Edging Closer to the Champions League Knockout Stages

After the bruising loss to FC Köln over the weekend, Dortmund desperately needed a morale-booster heading into the Klassiker this Saturday. They delivered just that, smashing a dispirited Sevilla side 4-1 in what turned out to be manager Julen Lopetegui’s last match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. The boys in black and yellow (captained by none other than Jude Bellingham!) were 3-0 up at the break due to a Rapha Guerreiro screamer and a two-minute two-goal salvo. It was not all plain sailing, though, as sub keeper Alexander Meyer was kept busy. Sevilla looked rather shell-shocked after conceding an early goal, but rallied after the break, scoring six minutes into the second half. The second half became a scrappy affair, and the game was eventually put to bed in the 75th minute, with a superb Julian Brandt header off of a cross from Youssoufa Moukoko. Despite the commanding scoreline, Dortmund didn’t dominate throughout, and Sevilla will be disappointed to have conceded four. On to the reactions!

We Have TWO Very Good Goalkeepers

Gregor Kobel is a very good keeper. Turns out Meyer is too. The veteran goalkeeper was criticised for his poor positioning against Manchester City, when he let Stones’s shot whizz by his left ear and into the back of the net. Last night, however, he was impeccable. His shot stopping was top-notch, and the goal Meyer conceded owed more to poor marking than any fault of his. A real contender for MOTM.

The Return of #Sadpieces?

We conceded off a corner again, taking the number of games in which we've conceded from a corner to three for the season (Leipzig, Köln, Sevilla). In each of these, the goalscorer has been marked by Schlotterbeck, who loses his man, allowing for a more or less free header. Today, En-Nesyri was able to shake him just by dropping off slightly, and when the ball came in, the Moroccan had a free header. Something's got to change, or we may be seeing the return of #SadPieces.

Moukoko Justifies his Inclusion in the Starting Eleven

We've been calling for him to start, and he finally got the nod from Terzić. He looked much more threatening than the lumbering Modeste, and was denied his first Champions League goal by a couple of great saves from Yassine Bounou in the Sevilla goal. He did get himself an assist, though, with a lovely cross for Brandt to head home. This was in addition to a really good performance, full of running and invention. His combination play seems to have come along in leaps and bounds, and his off-the-ball movement is excellent, making him a real danger. Surely he starts this weekend?!

Some Odd Officiating

Less an observation, more a moan, but the ref was so weird today. His refusal to bring out the yellow for the Sevilla players' persistent fouling and his reversal of En-Nesyri's red for a non-foul involving Adeyemi (seriously man, where else can his foot go?!) were just odd. The tension in the game boiling over a little was primarily a result of his poor game management as well.

Your Thoughts?

How good were Meyer and Moukoko? How bad was the referee? Are #SadPieces returning? Should Sevilla have sacked Lopetegui? Let us know!