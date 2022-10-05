MOTM Poll: Dortmund Get Three Massive Points After Some Impressive Performances

Borussia Dortmund came out tonight with energy and quick forward playing that was missing at the weekend. The side as a whole played very solid but aside from that fact Sevilla created a lot of chances that required some incredible saves from Alexander Meyer. With that being said Dortmund was for once very clinical in the final third this season and scored some fantastic goals to help the black and yellows cruise to 4-1 victory away in Sevilla.

Dortmund got the scoring done early this evening through a stunning strike by Raphael Guerreiro, which was set up by a beautiful switch of the ball by Jude Bellingham. For the ensuing thirty or so minutes Sevilla put the Black-and-Yellows under a lot of pressure. Despite this, Dortmund created the chances towards the end of the half which led to two well earned goals, with one especially incredible by Jude who sat down opposition defender Gudelj.

The second half saw Sevilla come out and score right from the get go to make it 3-1, but Dortmund held on and looked extremely dangerous on the counter and created more good chances. This then led to the fourth and final well-taken goal by Julian Brandt, who received a wonderful cross by Youssoufa Moukoko. After today’s display there were certainly a few players who made huge shouts for MOTM today.

Jude Bellingham: Again, today Jude was absolutely bossing the midfield by winning possession up high and helping transition the team forward. Along with Jude’s incredible midfield play he was absolutely phenomenal progressing the ball and scoring a fantastic solo effort goal. Along with that he played a tremendous ball to Rapha to score the first goal of the night. For me he was the key in Dortmund’s win today and has been the key to our squad this entire season.

Alexander Meyer: Meyer today was phenomenal when he needed to make saves. In the first half he made a great double save to keep us up 1-0. Along with that he made a handful of amazing reaction saves both in the first and second half. Considering he is our number two goalie at the moment, I would say he has done his best and if not more in covering for Gregor Kobel while he has been out. For me it was his best performance as the Dortmund keeper in between the sticks.

Youssoufa Moukoko: Today Mouki proved why he should be the starting number nine. Although he did not get his name on the goal sheet he was absolutely incredible the entire match. He made incredible runs forward and had great link up play and looked dangerous constantly when running towards goal. As a consolation for his performance, he did get a fantastic assist by playing a beautiful cross to Julian Brandt to get the fourth and final goal. Along with that he created the third goal by having a wonderful skill to flick the ball over the oppositions head and strike the ball on target and created a rebound for the Adeyemi tap in. Mouki after that performance deservingly so, should be leading the line for our games coming up in the weeks to come.