Match Preview: BVB Head to Spain to Face a Struggling Sevilla Side in the Champions League

The boys in black and yellow are on the chase for three important points in pursuit of a spot in the knockout phase of this year’s Champions League. Tomorrow’s opponents are none other than Sevilla - a side that Borussia Dortmund faced in the competition just two years ago.

I have fond memories of the last away match against Sevilla. It was the match that revived Mahmoud Dahoud, and strangely enough, Edin Terzic was the man in charge at that point. You almost forget that we’ve had Marco Rose as a coach in between these matchups, but let’s not dwell on that. We need a victory!

Our Opponents

Oh boy - if you thought we were struggling, you haven’t watched Sevilla this season. Julen Lopetegui’s men have managed just one victory so far this season, in all competitions. They’ve faced both of the promoted sides in Almeria (loss) and Valladolid (draw), and they’ve drawn against FC Copenhagen as well - a team that Dortmund ran riot against.

It’s dark days in Sevilla, but nonetheless, the team still has a lot of quality. Names like Papu Gomez, Isco and Ivan Rakitic spring to mind, and although they’re aging, you really can’t deny their capabilities.

It’s also a fun match for me as our Danish correspondent! We’re facing an old friend in Thomas Delaney, and we’re also set to deal with Kasper Dolberg, who is probably the best striker Denmark can offer.

Here’s some quick Sevilla facts from this season:

Sevilla have only scored 7 goals in 7 league matches this season

Their one victory this season was a 3-2 win away to Espanyol

In 5 out of their 7 league games this season, they’ve been held to an xG below 1.0

Predicted Lineup

There was some doubt about whether Hummels will travel to Sevilla, but it was revealed earlier today that he won’t. But you know who will? Gregor Kobel! Our Swiss man in goal is back, and we’ll need him back up and running again. And then there’s Moukoko. Can Terzic please hand this kid a start? I haven’t quite given up on the Modeste project yet, but Mouki honestly deserves a chance at this point.

Other than that, I have nothing to add. Based on what I saw against The Billy Goats, I think I have good reason for not being too confident, but then again, it can’t get worse - right? I especially hope that Julian Brandt can have one of his Good Brandt games. I don’t trust Hazard to be effective for more than 20-25 minutes, so I’ll have to do with Malen, who also seriously has something to prove.

Score Prediction

Guys. We’re kinda not-that-good. But Sevilla are in such a bad state, that it would be downright humiliating not to predict a victory here. Gregor Kobel is back, and I’m in a non-self-destructive mood today! I predict a 2-1 victory with Adeyemi and Brandt on the scoresheet.