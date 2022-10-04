 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Bee: Updates on the Players Traveling to Sevilla

Champions League Resumes for Dortmund, this time in Spain.

By Zac Weilminster
Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla FC - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

On Monday, after some uncertainty, we received some updates on the players who will be available to Edin Terzic in Sevilla. Fortunately, BVB did not suffer any new injuries in Köln and will only be waiting for the return of players known to be missing. It seems the game will likely come too soon for Marco Reus and Gregor Kobel, but Mats Hummels and Marius Wolf should be expected to return.

The defense against Koln looked unsettled to say the least without veteran defender Mats Hummels. Dortmund could really use the vice-captain’s influence in the Champions League, so hopefully, he will indeed make his return. Julian Brandt on the other hand had an excellent performance playing the Marco Reus role, and it will be interesting to see him run out at that position again on Wednesday.

  • Erling Haaland played very well this weekend. And all other weekends he has turned out for Manchester City. Make sure to check out his slew of contributions in the Manchester derby.
  • An investigative report has uncovered cases of abuse in US Women’s soccer, especially in the UWSL. Former USWNT coach Jill Ellis is facing intense scrutiny as a part of the probe.

The Daily Buzz

Which center back should be dropped for Mats Hummels if he is available, Niklas Süle or Nico Schlotterbeck?

