Looking Around the League: Bayer Leverkusen Sit Third from Bottom After Terrible Run of Form

Union Berlin and Freiburg just won’t be denied! I guess it’s about time that I give up the pretence and just admit that these roundups are now just for checking in on the top four’s relentless underdogs once a week. Despite the odds, both sides refuse to loosen their grip on their Champions League qualification spots, and in Union’s case, they’re still top of the league, despite Bayern Munich’s gradual rise back up the table.

In Freiburg’s case, it was a relatively run-of-the-mill 2-0 win over hapless Schalke this weekend, but for Union Berlin things were significantly tougher. Union faced Borussia Monchengladbach, and needed until the 96th minute to find a winner.

Come back next week to see how these two sides continue to surprise. Anyway, here’s how the rest of the Bundesliga fared this week.

Results

Werder Bremen 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Bayern Munich 6-2 Mainz

VfB Stuttgart 2-1 Augsburg

RB Leipzig 2-0 Leverkusen

Wolfsburg 4-0 VfL Bochum

Frankfurt 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Union Berlin 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Schalke 0-2 Freiburg

FC Köln 1-1 Hoffenheim

Standings

So Are Bayer Leverkusen Actually Going to Get Relegated?

There was plenty of excitement when Xabi Alonso took over as manager of Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the season. Leverkusen had been struggling under Gerardo Seoane, but on paper the squad should be competitive with the very best in the Bundesliga, and there had been lots of talk of Alonso’s potential as a coach after his success managing Real Sociedad ‘s B team. However, things have not started well for Alonso in his first few games as Leverkusen manager, and they now sit in 16th place in the league.

After the weekend, they’re one of three teams that haven’t managed to make it into double figures for points, and at this stage in the season it’s hard not to wonder whether they are going to find themselves embroiled in a relegation dogfight for the rest of the season?

