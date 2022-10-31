The Daily Bee: Referee Sascha Stegemann Admits Missed Penalty on Karim Adeyemi

Happy Halloween!

I hope you all had a lovely weekend following BVB’s victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

I’ll tell you who did not have a good weekend: Sascha Stegemann. The match between BVB and Frankfurt was feisty and intense, and as a result there were many opportunities, and missed opportunities, for controversial referee calls. This prompted yet another instance this season when a Bundesliga referee admitted that he made a mistake in favor of Borussia Dortmund. I guess the club’s campaign to spend the Erling Haaland transfer money on bribes for the referees is paying off.

According to Kicker, Stegemann admitted (aha!) that he should have given a penalty to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday after Karim Adeyemi bumped Jesper Lindström to the ground inside the 18-yard-box.

So he admitted his mistake, but a lot of folks, including many Eintracht Frankfurt fans and players, are really not happy. VAR took a look at the play and apparently decided that it didn’t warrant any action. My opinion on the play is that while it could have been a penalty if called initially, I don’t think it was obvious enough of an error for VAR to overturn it.

What Stegemann did not admit to, though, is the figure on the checks that Sebastian Kehl writes to him every month. We’re watching you, Sascha.

The Links

This Liverpool fan site seems to think that the Reds should forget about signing Jude Bellingham and instead try to poach Youssoufa Moukoko on a free transfer. Look, I love Moukoko as much as the next BVB fan, but taking him over Bellingham would be insane, although the perfect answer would be for Liverpool to beat it and sign someone else’s talent.

Eintracht Frankfurt board member Markus Krösche has claimed that Borussia Dortmund have not inquired about Jesper Lindström.

Watching Emre Can and Salih Ozcan struggle through this quiz show actually made my morning:

The Daily Buzz

