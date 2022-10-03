Looking Around the League: Bayern & Leipzig Dominate, While Union Taste First Defeat, and Werder Put on a Show.

The underwhelming international break is behind us and a return to club football is most welcome. Had Dortmund managed a victory on Saturday, I’d be writing this with much more enthusiasm as BVB would have been table toppers... But a poor second half performance from the Black and Yellows gave FC Köln a deserved victory. After having signed Salih Özcan and Anthony Modeste from Köln in the summer, this was always going to be a difficult game. One could argue the Billygoats had something of a grudge... But enough on that, here are the other top stories from the weekend.

Results

Bayern 4-0 Leverkusen

Köln 3-2 Dortmund

Frankfurt 2-0 Union

Leipzig 4-0 Bochum

Freiburg 2-1 Mainz

Wolfsburg 3-2 Stuttgart

Werder Bremen 5-1 Mönchengladbach

Hertha 1-1 Hoffenheim

Schalke 2-3 Augsburg

Standings

Bayern & Leipzig Win, but Union Berlin Finally Taste Defeat

Bayern Munich reminded everyone that they’re still the champions, with their dominant performance against Bayer Leverkusen, decimating them 4-0. The Bavarian giants recorded their first win in five league matches (a rare statistic). One could ask the question however, is Bayern that good right now, or is Leverkusen that bad?

Despite an impressive Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, and having a squad full of talent, Gerado Seoane’s side has had and abysmal start to this season, sitting in 17th place. Seoane is likely on thin ice with Leverkusen’s hierarchy.

Energy Drink Leipzig were also high-flyers over the weekend, downing the struggling VFL Bochum in a match that highlighted the playmaking ability and shot scoring prowess of Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner respectively. Thomas Letsche’s first game in charge of Bochum was one he’ll hope to forget.

Perhaps the craziest result of the weekend came Saturday evening as Werder Bremen performed a stunning display of football against Borussia Monchengladbach. While both teams recorded 8 shots on target, Gladbach had slightly more possession and an estimated xG of 2.31 to Werder Bremen’s xG of 1.92. Yet somehow, Werder managed a 5-1 demolition. I didn’t watch this game, so I’m not sure how this happened. No, seriously— what happened in this game?

Table toppers Union Berlin held their position despite succumbing to their first league defeat of the season. Oliver Glasner’s Frankfurt has looked increasingly dangerous this season. Striker Randal Kolo Muani received a red card in the 68th minute, yet the 10-man Frankfurt continued to fend of Union’s prolific attack for over 20 minutes. First half goals from Mario Gotze and Jesper Lindstrom gave the Eagles a deserved 2-0 victory. Mario Götze’s form continues to impress fans and critics alike. The 2014 World Cup hero is now a 2022 World Cup hopeful, and personally, I’m loving his resurgence in the Bundesliga. Hansi Flick, takes note!

Your Thoughts?