The Daily Bee: Edin Terzic, Sebastian Kehl React to Dortmund’s Loss to Köln

Happy Monday, everyone.

Saturday’s match sucked. Outside of a few flashes of okay-ness in the first half, BVB came out and laid a total dud in the second half, conceding three goals and three points in 45 minutes of total awfulness. BVB Sporting Manager Sebastian Kehl criticized how Dortmund came out during the second half, saying:

Actually, everyone should have been clear that Köln would stop... we dealt with the situation carefree and invited Köln back into the game.

Edin Terzic had this to say:

It annoys us that we’re getting back to this point, that we have to ask ourselves these questions, because it happens repeatedly that we simply give away games that we completely control.

If only Terzic were in some kind of position where he could change this...

But in all seriousness, It could be an error in translation, but this seems like an awfully passive way of explaining BVB’s struggles. It’s the coach’s job to ensure he has a system in place and has properly motivated his players to perform for a full 90 minutes. It’s not like Köln magically scored out of nowhere: BVB actively allowed them back into the match. Whatever the issue is, Terzic will need to figure it out fast. With a series of vital matches coming up, the club’s hopes in the Bundesliga and the Champions League could be dashed before their campaigns really even begin.

Quick note: I know this is more than a little late, but I figure it’s better late than never. I hope all of our readers who live in Florida are doing okay in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Just a reminder, to anyone who has a few loose dollars, you can donate to the American Red Cross, one of the many organizations providing disaster relief, here.

The Links

Erling Haaland scored a hat trick in the Manchester Derby, while Manuel Akanji played a rock-solid 90 minutes. I’m very sad.

Gregor Kobel should be healthy to return for BVB against Sevilla, according to Ruhr Nachrichten.

The Daily Buzz

