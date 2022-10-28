The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Ramy Bensebaini

Happy Friday, everyone!

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a good-old fashioned transfer rumor. TOO long. Per Ruhr Nachrichten, Borussia Dortmund are interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach left back Rami Bensebaini. This is not the first time that Bensebaini has been linked to the bigger Borussia. The move was repeatedly hinted at during the summer window, mostly due to the Algerian’s former experiences playing for Marco Rose. After Rose’s departure, the rumor died. Now it has re-emerged.

Borussia #Dortmund sucht nach Verstärkung für die linke Abwehrseite. Im Sommer verhandelte der #BVB mit passenden Kandidaten. Einer aus der #Bundesliga steht jetzt wieder im Fokus - und könnte schon im Winter kommen: https://t.co/O0oUinA3f9 (Foto: imago/Sven Simon) pic.twitter.com/3WWMsGFDcs — Ruhr Nachrichten BVB (@RNBVB) October 27, 2022

According to the article, Dortmund could pursue a move as early as this winter. Bensebaini’s contract will expire in the summer of 2023, so Gladbach could be looking to sell to try to get any money that they can before losing him. With Raphael Guerreiro both injured and approaching the end of his contract, Bensebaini would be a natural replacement, filling a big hole in Dortmund’s lineup for what would probably be a reasonable price.

