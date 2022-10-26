The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund are Round of Sixteen Bound!

Good Morning everyone! With yesterday’s Champions League result, Borussia Dortmund are headed to the Round of 16 for the first time since the 2020/21 season. While this year’s group stage might not be the most exciting in recent memory for Dortmund fans, Terzic’s side showed that they have the professionalism to ensure they get needed results. Now, let’s take a look at how other UCL groups are shaping up halfway into this week’s fixtures.

Group G: Manchester City, Dortmund, Sevilla, Copenhagen

In Dortmund’s group both Dortmund and Manchester City have qualified for the Round of 16. Due to goal difference and head-to-head, Manchester City have confirmed themselves as the group leaders following yesterdays result. Dortmund come in second and Sevilla have confirmed themselves as third due to head-to-head with Copenhagen.

Group H: PSG, Benfica, Juventus, Maccabi Haifa

Like Group G, Group H also had their top two spots confirmed heading out of match-day 5. Unsurprisingly, PSG have qualified for the round of 16. Suprisingly, Benfica are the club joining them and have chance to top the group on match-day 6. Both sides are undefeated with 11 points. The big story is that Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League Group Stage for the first time since the 2013-14 season. It’s been a nightmare year for the Italian club but, for some reason, I don’t feel too bad...

Juventus knocked out of the Champions League in successive seasons by Ajax, Lyon and Porto. Three clubs not deemed "glamorous" enough for the European Super League by Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli. You absolutely love to see it. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) March 9, 2021

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Celtic

Group F hosted a riveting game between RB Leipzig and title-holders, Real Madrid. Leipzig won out 3-2 against the Madrid side and have significantly increased their chances of making the Round of 16. Real Madrid have already confirmed their spot in the Round of 16 and must now beat bottom-of-the-group Celtic to be top of the group. Leipzig, on the other hand, play Shakhtar Donetsk and need a win or draw to enter the next round.

Group E: Chelsea, RB Salzbug, AC Milan, Dinamo Zagreb

Yesterday saw Chelsea confirm their spot in the next round with a win over Redbull Salzburg to top the group. Rest not weary American soccer fans, Pulisic got an assist in this match to prove to everyone that he is actually still on Chelsea. I know there’s a lot of RB Salzburg fans in the comments who will be pretty torn up over this result but don’t worry. Milan host RB Salzburg on match-day six with everything to play for. Spots 2-4 are still to play for and a Salzburg victory sees them go through, a Milan victory or tie sees Milan go through, and a Salzburg loss plus Dinamo win means Salzburg are eliminated.

