MOTM Poll: Borussia Dortmund Qualify for the UEFA Champions League Last 16

It may not have been the most riveting of matches, but Borussia Dortmund’s 0-0 draw with Manchester City means the Black and Yellows have booked a place in the UEFA Champions League Knockout Rounds, a feat they failed to accomplish last season. Despite Erling Haaland’s homecoming and Manchester City’s dominating 73% possession, Dortmund were the team with greater chances. While Dortmund’s finishing today lacked a clinical edge, their system was well-organized and Manchester City’s attack was left with very little to work with. Emre Can did concede yet another Penalty, but Gregor Kobel stepped up to deny City’s Riyad Mahrez to ensure BVB maintained their clean sheet. This is a very promising result, so let’s get right into it!

Here are our picks for Man of the Match:

Gregor Kobel

Thanks to a commanding defensive display, Kobel had little to do in the first half beside controlling back passes and clearing his box, but he was called upon in the second half in a big way. Kobel saved a 58th minute penalty kick and proceeded to make two more saves in the later portions of this match. Kobel quite literally saved this game for BVB.

Mats Hummels

Mats carries himself with a certain maturity on the pitch and as a World Cup hopeful, he’s again delivered. Hummels wore the Captain’s armband today and he represented it well with six clearances and a handful of successful interceptions and tackles. His late yellow card was perhaps the only mistake the veteran defender made. His leadership in directing the back-line is an invaluable asset to this squad.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico had a strong start to his tenure at Borussia Dortmund, but over the last month his performances have dipped. Last weekend was a glimpse into Schlotterbeck rediscovering his form and today’s match was confirmation of that. He won every tackle he attempted tonight and didn't concede a single foul. This guy’s not just up-and-coming, when he hits his stride, he’s world-class.

Poll Who Was Your Man of the Match? Gregor Kobel

Mats Hummels

Nico Schlotterbeck vote view results 45% Gregor Kobel (50 votes)

53% Mats Hummels (58 votes)

109 votes total

