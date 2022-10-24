The Daily Bee: Youssoufa Moukoko’s Extension Talks Stalling

Youssoufa Moukoko’s performances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League have been so solid that his name is being increasingly mentioned as a player who could make Germany’s World Cup squad. With his antiquated contract from his U17 days winding down, Borussia Dortmund’s front office is obviously interested in pursuing a contract extension with Moukoko.

However, according to Bild, a “family dispute” is stalling the discussions. As a 17-year-old, Moukoko cannot sign a contract without his parents’ consent. According to Bild, when Moukoko turns 18 and is able to sign contracts on his own, the status of his contract negotiations could change.

Regardless of what is holding back the discussion, BVB should try their very best to lock up Moukoko. He’s one of the best young players and Germany, and has already proven he can score at the elite level, and against some of the biggest opponents in the game. He could be a star in Dortmund for a long, long time.

The Links

In case you haven’t seen it, this is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in weeks:

Per RN, Marco Reus and Nico Schlotterbeck are both unlikely for Dortmund’s upcoming match against Manchester City in the Champions League.

The Daily Buzz

Should Youssoufa Moukoko make Germany’s World Cup squad?