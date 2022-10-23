Borussia Dortmund Draw VfL Bochum in the DFB Pokal

Borussia Dortmund have drawn VfL Bochum in the Round of 16 of the DFB Pokal. The draw took place earlier today, coming a few days after Dortmund’s 2-0 win against Hannover in the previous round, and Bochum’s narrow 1-0 win against SV Elversburg, the leaders of the 3. Liga.

Until today, VfL Bochum were the Bundesliga’s bottom dwellers, but a shocking 2-1 win over 1st place Union Berlin launched them above Schalke and into 17th place. Normally the news that they had drawn Borussia Dortmund might have come as dour news, but given their victory today, their fans may as well feel they can beat anyone in the world.

As two clubs that are very close in proximity (it’s a 13 minute drive between their respective stadiums), the atmosphere is always animated, if not exactly as contentious as the more rivalrous Revierderby. Although the matches aren’t always competitive, they’re almost always a spectacle, even in the comparatively tiny Vonovia Ruhrstadion. A small club playing at home to a much bigger one, with thousands of screaming fans and a trophy on the cards: it’s everything that makes the Pokal great!