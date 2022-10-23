Match Ratings: Look at That! Borussia Dortmund Beat VfB Stuttgart...

Sound the alarms! Borussia Dortmund won a Bundesliga game and, for what feels like the first time this season, they did it in convincing fashion! A brace from Jude Bellingham, a Gio Reyna return goal, a Moukoko tap-in, and Dortmund’s first set-piece goal this season provided the fireworks in a 5-0 win over Stuttgart at the Westfalenstadion. It was a fantastic performance by the side as they took control of the game early and ran away with the lead. Today’s rating forecast calls for a lot of 8s, 9s, and maybe even a cheeky little 10...

Here are our ratings from Saturday’s win:

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Sarah: 7

I almost feel like I have a bit of whiplash as Kobel went from being MOTM against Hannover to being practically forgotten against Stuttgart. But really, isn’t this what you want for your keeper? When they’re needed, they deliver but ideally they should have the best seat in the house to just watch the match and that was Kobel on Matchday 11.

Patrick: 7

Wasn’t a lot to do for Kobel. He made a terrific save in the 9th minute, which was his only save of the match, and was beaten 80 minutes later but the goal was chalked off due to offside.

Darshan: 7

Did not have much to do, but had that crucial save in the first half.

Niklas Süle

Sarah: 8.5

I really hope Süle is feeling pleased with himself, because he should be! What a freaking delight for him to not only contribute to Jude’s opener but to also score his first goal for BVB and deliver such a confident effort against Stuttgart. This was exactly what he needed leading up to the Manchester City match at midweek.

Patrick: 9

Easily his best match in black and yellow so far. He continues to perform as a right back and notched an assist and goal in the opening 15 minutes. Wasn’t exactly tested defensively but still did a good job to keep things professional at the back. I’m sure Thomas Meunier is starting to get worried about losing his starting spot.

Darshan: 9

My right back! An assist and a perfect finish for the second goal. Defensively solid, offensively reliable.

Mats Hummels

Sarah: 7

This was literally me in the FTW staff Slack chat this week, “This isn’t going to be Hummels’ last season, is it?” Hummels is like ol’ reliable for the squad and while he’s not always perfection, he still has passion and commitment and provides an example for the youngsters. Such was evident today as he turned in an impressive performance (see Patrick’s stats below). He earned that early substitution with the match well in hand.

Patrick: 8

This old man continues his resurgence for Dortmund this season. He continues to be absolutely undroppable although he wasn’t really challenged today. Across 66 minutes, Hummels completed 48 of his 51 passes and won 71% of his duels. He’ll be important in the coming UCL fixture against Manchester City.

Darshan: 8

Hummels proving again why he is the glue behind this Dortmund defence. Hopefully, our record (re) signing can continue to build this Dortmund defence project.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Sarah: 7

It’s disappointing that Nico had to depart so early as he really was turning in a lovely and solid performance. He exhibited what might arguably be my favorite thing to see which is winning possession back! Hopefully, his injury is nothing too serious.

Patrick: 8

Like Hummels, he was terrific in this game. He did everything he needed to do across the 56 minutes he played, won all his duels, and even got a generous assist on Bellingham’s second. Unfortunately, his game ended early in the 56-minute as it looked like he was struggling with injury.

Darshan: 8

Beautifully closed down multiple goal-scoring opportunities from Stuttgart. All eyes are on Erling Haaland now!

Raphaël Guerreiro

Sarah: 8

This is the Rapha we know and love. I’ve likened him to a garçon in the past and today he did just that by beautifully assisting Süle and Moukoko. Let’s hope this recipe is recreated in the upcoming string of matches.

Patrick: 8

It’s crazy how much better Guerreiro looks when he doesn't have to defend. 2 assists on the day. The first was a wonderful freekick that landed perfectly on Süle’s foot. The second was a fantastically worked ball across the face of the goal to Moukoko.

Darshan: 8

Rapha being sold should never have been something that was in contention, but it sure has changed his mindset and he’s been putting in the work game in game out. Rapha loves Dortmund, so extend Rapha.

Salih Özcan

Sarah: 7

I am still really liking this guy and though he was outshined by some of his teammates, he made essential contributions to BVB’s defence by stopping several counter-attacks and providing energetic support to BVB’s attackers.

Patrick: 7

Not exactly the game where Özcan’s skillset shines considering he’s better off the ball. Good. albeit lacklustre, job.

Darshan: 7.5

Solid work today. Bargain buy of the summer!

Jude Bellingham

Sarah: 10

Jude is BVB. He was simply masterclass and rightly deserves to wear the captain’s armband when called upon. Even if he hadn’t scored (TWICE!) the rest of his performance was a sight to behold as he had a hand in Moukoko’s goal, an impressive awareness of his teammates on the pitch and he repeatedly pressed forward to threaten Stuttgart. Well deserved today!

Patrick: 10

I’M DOING IT. I’M GIVING A 10. First Bundesliga brace for Jude but, more importantly, he controlled every facet of this game. He set the pace early, was physically and technically the best player on the field, was instrumental in 4 of Dortmund’s 5 goals, and he kissed the badge. I love this guy.

Darshan: 10

#ourgoldenboy #jude2024

Julian Brandt

Sarah: 7.5

The award for covering the most distance goes to Brandt today. But, that’s not all. Brandt’s play was solid and he was able to connect with his teammates on the pitch. Despite his name not making it on the scoresheet, he played a vital part of the victory.

Patrick: 8

If Brandt keeps playing the way he has been playing, Reus might find it hard to take back his spot in the team. The German was an excellent source of creativity despite not getting a goal or an assist.

Darshan: 8

Jule, where was this consistency last season? Agree with Patrick above, but hopefully would like to see both of them make the flight to Qatar.

Karim Adeyemi

Sarah: 5

Adeyemi has yet to really impress me...in fact, he leaves me feeling whelmed and I’d really like to see him start the next couple of matches on the bench. His attitude coupled with errors/poor decisions no longer warrants a spot in the starting XI.

Patrick: 4

Adeyemi’s struggles in the Bundesliga continue despite being on the side that scored 5 goals today. He struggles to make the correct decisions on the ball and needs to work on his decisiveness. Too often he makes the wrong choice and it’s obvious that both his teammates and even Adeyemi himself, are growing frustrated.

Darshan: 5.5

Adeyemi is clearly a work in progress and while I do understand the criticisms against him, for some reason I can see him developing into a baller with some time and patience. Yes, he no longer warrants a spot in the starting eleven but at the same time, I do feel that he starts over Malen and Hazard. Plus, with the injury control that's going on, I don’t mind seeing him starting. Had the right ideas in attack but needs to work on execution. Personally, his season is giving me heavy Sancho 2021 vibes. Is it me or does anyone else feel that Adeyemi, with some work on defending, can make a good backup right wingback considering Meunier is out?

Giovanni Reyna

Sarah: 8

It was exciting enough that Gio was part of the starting lineup, but to then see his quality of play on full display was cake. I light a candle daily and ask the football gods to keep him healthy because when he is...there’s no stopping him (just ask the Stuttgart defenders). My eyes are still red from bawling my eyes out after seeing him score after 400 some odd days...(did they really have to pile on him in that goal celly? His bones are made of glass!)

Patrick: 8

Gio adds a whole different dimension to Dortmund’s attack in that he actually produces and finishes chances. His goal was absolutely sublime and he felt dangerous every time his fragile, fragile legs touched the ball.

Darshan: 8

Youssoufa Moukoko

Sarah: 8

Moukoko has been on fire lately and today was no different. He played with a high level of energy and intensity and played a role in Gio’s goal in the first half. He managed to maintain that tempo throughout the match and was rightly rewarded by adding his name to the scoresheet.

Patrick: 8

Moukoko continues to show that he is the correct choice over Modeste, especially in games where Dortmund have a lot more of the ball. The 17-year-old was one of three teenagers to score in this match and although his goal was the easiest, his work off the ball shows why he belongs on this team.

Darshan: 8.5

Substitutions

Emre Can

Sarah: 6

One never knows what to expect from Can these days, but he managed to turn in a decent performance when he was brought on for Schlotterbeck.

Patrick: 6

I honestly didn’t realize this change happened until just now but in Emre Can terms, that’s probably a good thing.

Darshan: 6

Thorgan Hazard, Felix Passlack, Anthony Modeste, Marius Wolf

N/R

Overall

Sarah: 8.5

Take equal parts rested Jude and healthy Gio Reyna. Mix well with an aromatic Rapha, spicy Moukoko and an aged Hummels. Stir till combined and top with a Süle garnish. Bake until golden and serve immediately!

Patrick: 9

A haiku:

We scored five good goals

Marry me Jude Bellingham

God, shield Reyna’s calves

Darshan: 9

This is one of the performances that usually happens mid-way through every season and we need to capitalise on the positives from the game. Dortmund v Man City is becoming one of my favourite fixtures of late, and I’m hoping to see this same team show up even more determined this time.