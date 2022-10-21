The Daily Bee: Which Players are Behind Dortmund’s Finishing Woes in the Bundesliga?

Some personal news: I will be traveling to London in November for the World Cup, where I will be meeting up with Paul to watch the USMNT hopefully not completely embarrass itself against England.

So I was taking a look at some FBRef data last night, and one thing I noticed is that Dortmund have vastly underperformed their expected goals in this young Bundesliga season, converting only 13 goals on almost 16 expected goals. I decided to take a look at the individual players’ stats to see who is underperforming the most.

Jude Bellingham: 2.2 xG — 0 Goals Thorgan Hazard: 1.3 xG — 0 Goals Donyell Malen: 1.1 xG — 0 Goals Anthony Modeste: 2.9 xG — 2 Goals Karim Adeyemi: 0.8 xG — 0 Goals

Et tu, Jude? While the young Englishman is undoubtedly one of the most important players in Dortmund’s squad, it’s no doubt that he has been snakebitten more than any other player this season. While Modeste has had his fair share of horrible misses, he’s at least converted two goals, while Jude is sitting on a big fat goose egg. What makes this even more surprising is the fact that Bellingham actually leads Dortmund in goals in the Champions League with four goals. It just goes to show that Jude is doing fine, and that if he keeps plugging along, the goals will come.

The Links

From Bundesliga.com: Five reasons why Union Berlin could win the Bundesliga title. It’s going to be a hard struggle for Union to hold off Bayern Munich, but it would be glorious if they could pull it off.

Over in England, Wolves have reportedly spoken to former Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz. Hopefully his term as manager lasts longer than a head of lettuce.

Footy Scran Friday™: Some greasy, salty, cheesy, fatty, delicious looking concoction called “Disco Fries.” It’s not entirely clear to me what is on these, but I see pepperoni, I see cheese, I see more pepperoni, and I see jalapeños.

The Daily Buzz

