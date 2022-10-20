The Daily Bee: Thomas Meunier Out Until World Cup With Broken Cheekbone

So Paul was “busy at work” and could not cover today’s Daily Bee, and therefore here I am madly typing away during my lunch break. I apologize profusely for any proofreading errors and for the brevity of this article. I assure you that Paul has been harshly punished with a £0.50 deduction from his Fear the Wall commissary fund. Let’s get to the news!

Whoever had “broken cheekbone” on their bingo card for the next bizarre Borussia Dortmund injury, please step up and claim your reward.

Borussia Dortmund will have to do without Thomas Meunier until the World Cup break. Meunier broke his cheekbone during yesterday's match.



Thomas Meunier took an arm to the face from Hannover forward Julian Börner yesterday and needed to be substituted. He was diagnosed with a broken cheekbone, for which he received treatment earlier today. His recovery will not be outrageously long, but it will carry through to the World Cup break in November.

This will be a very tough blow for Dortmund, who are already light at the right back position. Felix Passlack saw out the match against Hannover yesterday, but if he has to play significant minutes in the matches to come it will be very troubling. Niklas Sule, who has experience at right back and looked solid in that role against Bayern Munich, might need to step in for Meunier while he recovers.

The Links

A Harry Kane-to-Bayern Munich transfer rumor sounds bizarre, but this one just won’t go away.

Schalke manager Frank Kramer was sacked yesterday after his team fell out of the DFB Pokal with a 5-1 loss to Hoffenheim.

The Daily Buzz

What should BVB do to make up for Thomas Meunier’s absence at right back?