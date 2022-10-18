Match Preview: BVB Looking For a Quick Bounceback in the DFB Pokal Against Hannover 96

It has been a tough week for the boys in black and yellow. The draw against the Sevilla and the subsequent loss against Union Berlin have left the team on the brink of a crisis. And even though Terzic probably has a lot on his mind currently, he has no time to rest, as BVB on wednesday will be traveling to Hannover to meet Hannover 96 in the round of 16 in this year’s DFB Pokal.

At this point and time, I think it might be good for Boruissia Dortmund to meet an obviously inferior opponent. The team obviously lacks self esteem, and a convincing victory on wednesday could bring the Black and Yellows into a good loop, because they’ll soon need to find some good performances and play some more convincing football if Terzic are to convince the board, that he is the right man for the job for the long run.

Our Opponents

Hannover 96 was last seen in the Bundesliga in the 2018/19 season, and since then, they haven’t been able to clinch promotion (or anything near that). In the 2020/21 season, they finshed 13th, and in the 2021/22 season, they finished 11th. They are currently sitting 5th in the 2. Bundesliga table, 7 points behind league leaders Darmstadt.

Stefan Letil (appointed at the beginning of this season) are currently on a good run with Hannover, and they have amassed 21 goals across 12 matches this season - the third highest tally in the league. Hannover might not be Bundesliga material just yet, but they certainly aren’t a pushover either.

Predicted Lineup

If Terzic doesn’t rest Jude this game, I will riot. Bellingham has been looking out of breath for the past two games, and this is a match where we can afford to spare at least a small number of key players.

I’m not quite sure if Reus is fit for a start yet, so I predict a somewhat rested Brandt to take his place. I think both Malen and Adeyemi will start this one. It’s a good opportunity for both to experience success for once, and hopefully it’ll help with their confidence. Can and Özcan are good shouts in midfield if Bellingham is rested. Lastly, I think this is a decent game to give Rothe some gametime. He hasn’t looked convincing, but we’ll need Rapha fully for the clash against Stuttgart in the coming weekend.

Prediction

I was honestly pretty depressed after the showing against Union, but I’ll support this team in good and bad times, as I’ve always done. We’re freaking Dortmund guys. One of the most iconic clubs in Germany. If we are to get past this, we’ll need to trust in Edin and the team, and therefore I predict a 3-0 victory for the Black and Yellows. Heja BVB!