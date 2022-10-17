The Daily Bee: The Pressure is Mounting on Edin Terzic

Following yesterday’s defeat against Union Berlin Borussia Dortmund are now in eighth place in the Bundesliga. They’ve only collected 16 points in 10 games. This has been the club’s worse start to a Bundesliga season since 2014-15, the final season of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure that saw the club battle relegation for the first half of the year. Many Dortmund fans love Edin Terzic, but it’s tough to imagine a manager like Marco Rose or Lucien Favre presiding over this type of start without facing a few questions about his future at the club.

The simple fact of the matter is that Borussia Dortmund have not been good enough. Sebastian Kehl invested a lot of money in the squad this season, and there is plenty of talent on the pitch, even with the injury crisis. Terzic hasn’t shown much that has impressed me tactically speaking. After a bad start against his former side Borussia Mönchengladbach, Marco Rose has started to turn the ship around with RB Leipzig. I’m not ready to give up on Terzic just yet, but the leash is beginning to tighten.

In my post-match reaction, I wrote about a certain tactical vulnerability that Union Berlin were able to take full advantage of. As it turns out, according to Ruhr Nachrichten, Edin Terzic, and potentially the squad as well, anticipated it ahead of time.

Fivethirtyeight gives Dortmund a 98% of making the Champions League Round of 16, but just a 5% chance of winning the Bundesliga.

In a weekend filled with matchups around Europe, Real Madrid prevailed over Barcelona in El Classico, Liverpool beat Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain beat Olympique Marseille.

