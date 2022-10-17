Match Ratings: Borussia Dortmund Suffer 2-0 Defeat to League Leaders Union Berlin

Borussia Dortmund had an opportunity to send a message to the rest of the Bundesliga on Sunday. They faced top of the table Union Berlin, in the capital, knowing a win would take them to within three points of the top spot, while piling pressure on Bayern Munich who were up against Freiburg shortly after. Instead of doing the right thing and showing that BVB are a serious team with serious title aspirations, they clowned their way to a 2-0 loss that included a comical goalkeeper error and a long range effort that was made possible by a stupid giveaway from one of the young forwards. It’s the BVB way.

Anyway, here’s some player ratings. Let's hope the DFB Pokal brings some welcome relief later in the week.

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Paul: 4

I don’t really know what to say about the slip. It isn’t his fault he slipped, though he didn’t really react fast enough afterwards. But I don’t think that really matters, because he wasn’t going to change the outcome.

But it seemed like the error was stuck in his head for the remainder of the first half. I think my rating is more of a reflection of the rest of his game than the slip, but I guess it’s possible that that slip has poisoned the well and I can’t see past it.

Sarah: 4

After so much anticipation for his return, it’s a shame to see such a performance. Sure...slips can happen to anyone, but (as Paul mentioned) you can’t let that taint the rest of the game.



Patrick: 3

I don’t know how much I fault Kobel for the slip, it happens to the best of us. That being said, his confidence was obviously shot after that and he played like a shell of his usual self. That’s on him, not the field.

Mats Hummels

Paul: 6

Sarah: 6

Amongst the defenders, Hummels had the best match, despite his involvement with Union’s second goal. He stopped several counterattacks and had his hand in Youssoufa Moukoko’s chance in the second half.

Patrick: 7

As a center back in a game where his team conceded two goals, Hummels did pretty well. He’s going through a bit of a twilight renaissance at the moment and that shows, whether we win or lose. I’m glad he is playing.

Niklas Süle

Paul: 4

Sarah: 5

A rather unremarkable display from Süle. Anything he tried never panned out.

Patrick: 4

Like our entire defense this game, he looked uncomfortable at the back and occasionally just booted the ball forward when pressed . I’m still looking for a truly terrific game from Niklas in Dortmund in colors.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Paul: 5

Didn’t seem overly comfortable, at times, in possession.

Sarah: 5

There were some good defensive plays by Schlotti, but he looked tired and sluggish throughout the game.

Patrick: 5

Rapha Guerreiro

Paul: 4

Sarah: 4

Union did an outstanding job at keeping Rapha’s playmaking restricted and limited which prevented him from any connections.

Patrick: 3

In a back 3, a lot of the wing play falls to the fullbacks to make things happen. They have to provide width for the team to stretch the opponent’s defense and really attack near the byline. I don’t think Rapha is at his best when he’s tasked with doing that, he likes to cut inside and play narrower. At this point, I don’t really know when he’s at his best in general.

Thomas Meunier

Paul: 5

Sarah: 4

Thankfully, Meunier was taken off at the half as (like many of his teammates) he gave up the ball too easily and seemed to just fall asleep on the job.

Patrick: 4

What Sarah said + I miss Morey.

Salih Özcan

Paul: 4

Sarah: 3

I really don’t like giving Özcan such a low score since he’s been “this season’s obsession” for me, but he didn’t have that “it” factor. Another to be subbed off after halftime, he was more of a spectator during the match than an active participant. This directly contributed to Union’s second goal.

Patrick: 4

We’re beginning to see some fatigue in Özcan. Not only in how much or how hard he runs, but his decision making. He gave up another stupid yellow card within the first half of this game. This won’t won’t force him to miss a game like his reckless challenge at the end of our UCL tie with Sevilla, but stupid nonetheless.

Emre Can

Paul: 5

I’m never not nervous when Can does anything. He probably should have scored early on though, and things could have been very different had he put that one away.

Sarah: 4.5

With his early header attempt, we were feeling cautiously optimistic but aside from that he was late, late, late all over the pitch through the entire match.

Patrick: 4

Some players , like Haaland, Sancho, or Messi, are exciting because every time they touch the ball, magic happens. Can is exciting because every time he touches the ball I don’t know what the fuck will happen. This game was no exception. Not his worst outing in Black and Yellow but Can continues to be the antithesis of the veteran presence his signing promised.

Jude Bellingham

Paul: 4

Looked very, very tired. Giving Jude a poor rating for being tired feels a little harsh, so I’ll add that I really don’t blame him, but he wasn’t great. The kid needs a rest.

Sarah: 4

Our dear, sweet Jude. Even his typical passion was MIA which was troubling. Hopefully, he gets some R&R soon.

Patrick: 4

I don’t care if we sign Gonzalo Castro out of retirement, someone give Jude a rest.

Karim Adeyemi

Paul: 4

Sarah: 3

Like Kobel, Adeyemi let his error impact his mental game. After giving the ball away to Union it seemed like he just gave up and he was rightly removed at the half.

Patrick: 3

Still yet to register a goal or assist in the Bundesliga. Yesterday may have been his worst outing yet. We need more out of our 35 million dollar striker.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Paul: 6

He had one or two nice flashes in the second half, but struggled to impose himself on the game.

Sarah: 6

One of the only standout performances from the Black and Yellows, he had energy and enthusiasm that didn’t seem to wane. But between him and the Union keeper, Frederik Rønnow was the better player.

Patrick: 6

Substitutes

Marco Reus

Paul: 5

Sarah: 5

We were all hoping with Reus on the pitch, things would turnaround. Despite looking solid with a spring in his step, Rønnow bested him as well.

Patrick: 6

Glad he’s back and he should’ve had a goal. It’s obvious how much our side improves when he’s in the lineup.

Julian Brandt

Paul: 7

Brandt gave the team some much needed spark, even if it didn’t make much difference. Credit to him for trying to get things going.

Sarah: 5

Similar to Reus, when Brandt came on we were all clutching our pearls but relieved to see him breathe some life into squad...but all of his efforts failed to materialize.

Patrick: 6

Been one of the standout performers this season and he added a lot to this game. Still, nothing resulted in a goal.

Donyell Malen

Paul: 5

Sarah: 4

Just add him to the list of the other zombies BVB called a squad.

Patrick: 4

Maybe I’m impatient but my patience is running think with Malen. Dortmund desperately need goals and he has to start producing.

Thorgan Hazard

N/A

Gio Reyna

N/A

Overall

Paul: 4

I’m not really sure how to feel about this loss. I don’t think BVB played especially well, but it was a couple silly errors that lost the game. Losing to Union Berlin is one thing, but the nature of the loss was frustrating. The offense is so lifeless, and it’s severely hampering this team’s progress. We need to see more.

Sarah: 4

I really was okay with a possible loss to Union, but not like this. It would be nice to see the team turn in a solid and respectable performance if they are going to lose. But when sloppy mistakes are the cause... it’s embarrassing. I’ll applaud Union for maintaining the league lead, but BVB needs to find their vibe and rhythm because they are just lost right now.

Patrick: 3

Union are good right now. They play like a team competing for a title. Still, Dortmund made things too easy for them by offering no offensive threat outside of 15 minutes in the second half. I’m not sure when it’s time to start asking questions of players or the coach, but that moment is approaching.