MOTM Poll: Dortmund Capitulate Early Against Union Berlin and Tumble in the Table

From the outset of matchday ten, Edin Terzic’s side looked uneasy against Union Berlin. The black and yellows rolled out in a new-look 3-5-2 formation to match the Berliners’ setup. The hosts immediately showed their guests their mastery of the setup, overloading the midfield and putting constant pressure on the Dortmund defense. It was an unlikely source for the first goal as Gregor Kobel lost his footing and handed Janik Harberer the game’s opener.

The rest, I do not care too much to talk about. The players are tired, the tactics are stale, Dortmund is now eighth in the table and it is officially crisis time.

Here are today’s candidates for “man of the match,” if you can call them that.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Shot the ball, which is more than can be said for the rest of the team. Moukoko continues to be the only bright spot in attack, and with some legitimate service and attacking identity from the team around him, he might have a higher goal tally. It is hard to do everything yourself.

Mats Hummels

The veteran center-back did his best to stem the bleeding, calming play and maintaining his composure in the first half. Hummels was not at fault for either of the goals per se and after the formation returned to a four-at-the-back he really stamped his influence onto the game. Should have earned a penalty for his effort.

Julian Brandt

The game was dying for Brandt’s influence in the first half, and the entire scope of the second half changed when he entered the pitch. Dortmund had no attacking outlet for forty-five minutes, playing a dire kick-and-run with many of those kicks being straight backward. Brandt offering stability and creativity going forward.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Astute defensively, but mediocre in passing play. Schlotti had very little involvement in the two goals conceded, which counts for something I guess.

Alright, that’s it, folks. Enjoy your Sundays. Drop a vote for MOTM below and let me know in the comments what you were up to the last time Dortmund was in 8th place. I think it might have been 14/15, when I was riding the bench for the JV soccer team in high school.