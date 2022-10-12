The Daily Bee: A Lackluster Dortmund Match Fits in with a Lackluster UCL Day

Hey everyone! It’s apparently ‘Old Farmer’s Day’ according to a random website I found so... happy old farmers? Go congratulate the old farmers in your life for being old and farming. Speaking about farmers, yesterday’s UCL games really embraced the farmer’s league mantra.

It was a day of ties, draws, terrible refereeing, and crap soccer. Of the 8 UCL games, only three ended with a team taking three points and none of the eight finished with more than two goals. Some of the notable fixtures include:

Maccabi Haifa 2 - 0 Juventus

That’s right! In easily the most, and only, exciting game of the matchday Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa defeated Juventus 2-0. Juventus are bad, very, very bad. They’re 8th in Seria A and are third in their UCL group with only three points. In order to qualify for the Champions League Knockout stages, they have to win their remaining two games against Benfica and Paris Saint Germain. I don’t think that’s happening but hey, at least they’ve decided to keep Allegri as their coach to keep playing some of the worst soccer in the to five leagues.

Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City

Good news for Dortmund, Manchester City dropped points! The English side failed to beat the Danish outfit away. The first half of this game included three VAR reviews and saw Sergio Gomez get sent off. Unfortunately, Dortmund also dropped points to Sevilla so they couldn’t click 1st place today

AC Milan 0 - 2 Chelsea

Chelsea continued their revival under Graham Potter as they beat AC Milan pretty. Dortmund’s former star striker, Aubameyang. I'm happy to see him back in UCLA and that h gott off Barcelona considering the problems they have had with wages

The Links

According to Marca, Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from PSG. In my opinion, it’s a bit early for all these rumors but I’m sure we can all enjoy them for the next 2 seasons as Mbappe plays for PSG.

My Fear The Wall article spotlight of the week is actually another Daily Bee. It’s Sean Keyser’s Daily Bee on Oliver Kahn’s reaction to Modeste’s goal vs. Dortmund. If you haven't seen the video yet, go check out Sean’s article. It’s hilarious and fills me with so much joy.

The Daily Buzz

Ozcan is going to miss Dortmund’s game against Manchester City. What do you want the lineup to be?