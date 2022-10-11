 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Bee: UCL Tuesday in the Westfalenstadion

Dortmund will look to lock up their knockout-round spot.

By Zac Weilminster
Good morning, Fear the Wall.

It is another glorious European matchday, and the lights will be on at the Westfalenstadion. Sevilla will be hoping to recover from their poor performance last week and provide a better showing to keep their hopes of progression alive. Edin Terzic and Niklas Süle discussed the coming match and some takeaways from the Bayern game on Monday. Catch the full interview here.

It is very exciting to see that Terzic is captivating his players, the exact reason BVB put the Croatian coach back at the helm. While Terzic’s tactical acumen is still not completely up to speed, at this point in the BVB rebuild, a strong connection between coach and players is more important than who is getting subbed on at the 70th minute. Terzic should be able to iron out those issues with time.

In the interview, Terzic also mentioned that Gio Reyna, Mats Hummels, and Thomas Meunier should all be available for the match today, which will be a welcome boost given the match congestion.

Will Sevilla be on a different side this week after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui?

