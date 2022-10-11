The Daily Bee: UCL Tuesday in the Westfalenstadion

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

It is another glorious European matchday, and the lights will be on at the Westfalenstadion. Sevilla will be hoping to recover from their poor performance last week and provide a better showing to keep their hopes of progression alive. Edin Terzic and Niklas Süle discussed the coming match and some takeaways from the Bayern game on Monday. Catch the full interview here.

Niklas Süle:



"With Edin, of course, I have a new experience. I have never had a coach who was so attached to his club. Edin is a Dortmund boy and we notice that every day as a team, that he simply enjoys working for his childhood club and taking us with him."#BVB pic.twitter.com/CE4dKfGBwg — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) October 10, 2022

It is very exciting to see that Terzic is captivating his players, the exact reason BVB put the Croatian coach back at the helm. While Terzic’s tactical acumen is still not completely up to speed, at this point in the BVB rebuild, a strong connection between coach and players is more important than who is getting subbed on at the 70th minute. Terzic should be able to iron out those issues with time.

In the interview, Terzic also mentioned that Gio Reyna, Mats Hummels, and Thomas Meunier should all be available for the match today, which will be a welcome boost given the match congestion.

