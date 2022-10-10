The Daily Bee: Oliver Kahn’s Funny Reaction to Modeste’s Goal

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope everyone had a lovely weekend. I know Oliver Kahn didn’t.

Here’s the thing: nobody looks good on camera when their team is losing. I’m sure if you had held a camera on me on Saturday when Bayern scored, it probably would have looked funny too. But when you’re the CEO of a club, you’ve got to know that any particularly animated reactions might land you in the spotlight. Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn’s spirited reaction to Anthony Modeste’s equalizer immediately went viral.

Dieses Ergebnis haut einen doch vom Stuhl… Ein verrücktes Fußballspiel mit einem frustrierenden Ende für uns. Dass wir mit dem Abpfiff das Tor kassieren, ist mehr als ärgerlich. pic.twitter.com/z6Muhwi5lK — Oliver Kahn (@OliverKahn) October 9, 2022

Honestly, good on Kahn for owning up to it. There’s nothing wrong with showing some passion, even if it looks funny.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets continued their yearly tradition of making my American sports fandom an eternal whirlwind of sadness this weekend, from which Dortmund’s draw against Bayern Munich was a momentary reprieve. As I’m typing this, they have one out left in the bottom of the ninth, and am writing the Daily Bee a day early to distract myself.

The Links

Alphonso Davies suffered a pretty serious head injury, and needed to be hospitalized, as a result of Jude Bellingham’s inadvertent high kick to the face. Hopefully he experiences a speedy and full recovery.

A pretty good piece in Ruhr Nachrichten by Kevin Pinnow (behind a paywall— worth a subscription, by the way). Dortmund showed their often missing mentality against Bayern, but despite the drama of the late equalizer, they were once again unable to get all three points against their Bavarian rivals.

Something for you to watch over and over again: Anthony Modeste’s goal without commentary, only the sounds of the stadium .

The Daily Buzz

How did you celebrate Modeste’s goal? Did you get any noise complaints from the police?