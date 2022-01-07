The Daily Bee: Barcelona Can Apparently Afford Erling Haaland, and the Bundesliga Returns!

Good morning, Fear the Wall! Are you ready for the Bundesliga to return?

After a long pause, the Bundesliga returns today as Bayern Munich take on Borussia Monchengladbach. Bayern are suffering from one of the worst COVID outbreaks of any squad and are missing more than a dozen squad players. It still looks like they’ll be able to field a strong lineup:

Bayern fans are apparently panicking because they’re having to play Sabitzer at left back, to which I say: “May I introduce you fine gentlemen to Nico Schulz?”

Let’s run through one of the top BVB transfer rumor “greatest hits”:

Barcelona can apparently afford Erling Haaland?

According to a report by BBC Radio, FC Barcelona reportedly believe that they can afford to pay Erling Haaland’s release clause, rumored to be around €75 million, despite being in over a billion euros of debt, and having already spent around €50 million on Ferran Torres in this transfer window.

How do they get Haaland? They get rid of a bunch of players and Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong, Martin Braithwaite, Oscar Mingueza, Luuk de Jong are for sale and then they’re able to bring in someone. It’s complicated, but not impossible. - Guillem Balague

Do you hear that guys? All Barca have to do is sell off eight or so players, all of whom are on massive wages and most of whom... well, suck. Easy as can be!

The Daily Buzz

Which of that list of eight players would you actually take at BVB? I’d take FDJ, Dest, and Coutinho if he was on a better contract. That’s about it.