BVB Transfer Target Denis Zakaria Reaches Deal with Juventus

Borussia Dortmund’s search for a new defensive midfielder will have to turn elsewhere. Earlier today, Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio announced that BVB transfer target Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria has agreed to personal terms with Juventus, who are currently in discussion with Gladbach to arrange a transfer fee between €6-7 million. According to Di Marzio’s website, the transfer will only be a done deal once Juventus have raised fees from another transfer— a sale of Dejan Kulusevski being the most likely source of funds. They may also let go of another midfielder like Rodrigo Betancur to make more room in the squad for Zakaria.

It was always going to be an uphill battle to sign Zakaria, because he’s cheap, young, and talented. Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Manchester United were among the other clubs interested in Zakaria. Regardless, this is a huge blow to BVB’s transfer ambitions. Dortmund currently has a massive hole in defensive midfield, and have to rely on Axel Witsel and/or Emre Can, unless they make a miracle signing in the final days of the transfer window... but don’t count on it.

Back to the drawing board for the scouting department.