The Daily Bee: USMNT Beats El Salvador

Good morning, everyone. Happy Friday!

If there’s one thing I’ve learned being born and raised in the United States of America, it’s that you should never underestimate the ability of the USMNT to blow must-win games against tiny Central American countries. That’s why the last few rounds of World Cup Qualifiers, which have been a nonstop slog of exactly this type of match, has been so stressful.

Thankfully, for all the Americans in our readership, the US was victorious last night. It was typical Gregg Berhalter: slow, overly methodical, and boring as hell to watch, but it still somehow the job done. The U.S. fielded a pretty strong squad featuring Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Sergiño Dest, but it was the Fulham left back Antonee Robinson who scored the game winner.

Canada beat Honduras 2-0 to stay on top of the table and, in a much more exciting match, Mexico beat Jamaica, and Panama and Costa Rica both drew against each other. This sets up a very exciting match on Sunday between the U.S. and Canada in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Daily Buzz

Who do you think will win on Sunday between Canada and the USA?