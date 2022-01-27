The Daily Bee: More Erling Haaland Interview Drama

Good Morning Fear the Wall

After his interview a couple weeks ago, following Borussia Dortmund’s 5-1 win over Freiburg, there has been a lot of speculation about Erling Haaland’s future, and whether or not there is a growing spat between Haaland and BVB. Well he has now given a follow-up interview to, I guess, put this all to rest?

Erling Haaland said it's time to move on from the transfer rumours pic.twitter.com/vnfXvsWZEp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 27, 2022

I don’t know what is going on between Haaland and the club, but it does seem like things aren’t quite right at the moment. It’s difficult to know what is driving all this though, or who is at fault. But this is the reality of having an emerging superstar on your team.

Anyway, there was plenty of lighter moments in the interview, which are worth a look, including a glowing review of Jamie Vardy.

"I've been watching a lot of players, the run in behind from the center-back when the number 10 has the ball, you maybe have the best in the world on that, Jamie Vardy."



Erling Haaland has been studying the likes of @vardy7 in his free time pic.twitter.com/JqyfE1Ntec — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 27, 2022

