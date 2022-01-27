 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Daily Bee: More Erling Haaland Interview Drama

Well this is sure to cause a stir.

By Paul Johnson
FC St. Pauli - Borussia Dortmund Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

After his interview a couple weeks ago, following Borussia Dortmund’s 5-1 win over Freiburg, there has been a lot of speculation about Erling Haaland’s future, and whether or not there is a growing spat between Haaland and BVB. Well he has now given a follow-up interview to, I guess, put this all to rest?

I don’t know what is going on between Haaland and the club, but it does seem like things aren’t quite right at the moment. It’s difficult to know what is driving all this though, or who is at fault. But this is the reality of having an emerging superstar on your team.

Anyway, there was plenty of lighter moments in the interview, which are worth a look, including a glowing review of Jamie Vardy.

The Daily Buzz

What do you make of all this Erling Haaland drama?

