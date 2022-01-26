The Daily Bee: Good News for Gio Reyna and Erling Haaland

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

Let’s get right into it.

Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna should return against Bayer Leverkusen

Breathe easy everyone: Erling Haaland will be back soon. After his injury against Hoffenheim, and a series of outwardly inconclusive examinations over the weekend, BVB fans have been waiting in collective agony for a more concrete update on Haaland’s injury. Thankfully, the injury gods seem to have blessed us today, because according to SPORT1, Haaland should be fit to face Bayer Leverkusen when the international break ends.

Meanwhile, according to Ruhr Nachrichten, Gio Reyna is also a possibility to return against Bayer Leverkusen. The young American has missed more than three months with a torn hamstring, and after a lengthy recovery, finally appears ready to rejoin the squad.

Juventus Signs Dusan Vlahovic

This isn’t really related to BVB but it’s the international break, so please forgive me. Juventus have signed Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, who has been one of the most exciting young players in Europe this season. The young Serb is tied with Ciro Immobile as Serie A’s top goalscorer.

Juventus have agreed a £62.8m fee with Fiorentina for striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Sky in Italy. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 25, 2022

While Vlahovic is definitely a top talent, Juventus have paid quite a hefty fee for him, and I’d be a bit concerned that his goalscoring record is bolstered by his five penalties and finishing well above his career average. I think they got a good player, but for more money than he’s worth.

The Daily Buzz

Do you think Juventus overpaid for Vlahovic?